By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO Oct 8 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Tuesday signed more than a dozen bills aimed at
improving access to water in the state, where drought is common
and tension is high over the competing needs of residents,
agriculture and the environment.
The new laws attempt to address some of the most immediate
concerns, including the difficulty faced by small communities
when local groundwater becomes polluted or is over-pumped. The
measures also reflect growing interest in California in finding
ways to safely recycle wastewater so that it can be used again
for drinking and cooking.
"California needs more high quality water, and recycling is
key to getting there," Brown, a Democrat, said in his signing
message. To speed the effort, Brown also proposed consolidating
the responsibility for all water-quality programs under a single
agency, the state Water Resources Board.
Water has long been a sore point in California, where the
precious resource has been diverted from mountain lakes and
streams to irrigate farms and slake the thirst of metropolitan
areas around Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Many of the state's initiatives to deal with the problem,
including a long-awaited effort to preserve access to water
while addressing environmental problems in the Sacramento-San
Joaquin Delta, are highly controversial. They face criticism
from all sides and often lead to political stalemates.
But the bills signed Tuesday chip away at individual
problems bit by bit, many of them meeting little opposition.
"Water is a finite resource," said Scott Shapiro, a
Sacramento attorney whose clients include public water agencies.
"And it's either in the wrong place or it's in the wrong quality
and existing regulations don't allow us to use it in the right
way - and each of these laws is an attempt to address some of
those limitations."
BLUE BABIES
Among the most difficult problems in recent years has been
the pollution of groundwater in communities throughout the
state, either because it has been over-pumped or because
chemicals used in agriculture, particularly nitrates in
fertilizer, have leached into the water table.
Assemblyman Luis Alejo, a Democrat who sponsored three of
the bills, said such pollution is common in the agricultural
communities that he represents in Monterey County. One of the
measures signed by Brown would authorize grants for poor
communities that need funds to clean up their drinking water or
find emergency replacements.
"There is a small community of less than 500 people where
their entire water system was recently put under a court order
that they can no longer drink it because of high levels of
nitrates," Alejo said.
Among the problems in the county from drinking water with
high levels of nitrates has been "blue baby syndrome," in which
infants lose oxygen from their blood, Alejo said.
Other issues involve the availability and cost of water.
Some farmers manage the cost of growing their crops by
buying or selling water rights during times when the state
limits its use for irrigation. One of the new laws would allow
more landowners to do that by loosening the requirements for
selling the rights.
The law promoting the recycling of wastewater is meant to
increase the supply of water and reduce the cost, said its
sponsor, Democratic state Senator Ben Hueso.
In his Southern California district, avocado growers are
chopping down trees because they fear not having enough to
irrigate them, while the Colorado River, which also runs through
the district, has had so much water diverted for so long that
it's time to find other sources, Hueso said.
"We need to find ways to make water more available for those
growers while also keeping water more affordable," Hueso said.
His measure directs state water officials to investigate
ways to recycle wastewater so that it is drinkable. The law aims
at developing regulations by 2016, although Brown, in his
signing message, urged administrators to move more quickly.
