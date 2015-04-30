By Sharon Bernstein
| OAKLAND, Calif., April 30
OAKLAND, Calif., April 30 A controversial plan
to divert water from above a key California watershed, pushed
hard by Governor Jerry Brown as a vital new anchor for the
state's drought-parched water system, would involve far less
environmental restoration than initially proposed under changes
announced on Thursday.
The 70 percent cutback in proposed restoration work for the
fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta comes amid
acknowledgement by the state that federal environmental
officials would not approve California's request for 50 years of
guaranteed water removal of water from just above the watershed
in the Sacramento River.
At a news conference in Oakland, Brown pitched the reduction
in funding as positive, saying his earlier proposal to restore
100,000 acres (40,000 hectares) of wetlands and other parts of
the delta was an ideal vision, but that spending far less money
to restore 30,000 acres (12,000 ha) was more realistic.
"We're not perfect," Brown said. "We're taking it step by
step."
Under the version of the proposal announced Thursday,
California would still build two massive tunnels to bypass the
delta by taking water directly to the California Aqueduct before
it is sent to farms and communities in the southern and central
part of the state.
The infrastructure plan would still cost up to $16 billion,
but the reduced restoration would cost just $300 million, rather
than the $8 billion initially proposed, Brown's staff said.
Flanked by federal and state water officials, Brown said the
plan would shore up the state's supply while also protecting the
delta, which provides water for 25 million people and is habitat
for many species of fish.
The plan is criticized by environmental groups who say it
would damage the delta by reducing the amount of water that
flows into it.
E. Robert Wright, an attorney for environmental group
Friends of the River, said there was a "100 percent chance" his
organization would sue if the plan were enacted.
"This is all being done for giant, subsidized agriculture,"
Wright said.
Barbara Barrigan-Parilla, a spokeswoman for Restore the
Delta, said: "You can't save the delta by pumping half of its
fresh water."
But Brown rejected those criticisms, saying the delta and
the rivers that feed it could not go back to their wild
conditions - as he said some environmentalists want - with 39
million people living in the state.
"This is not just some piece of rhetoric," Brown said. "This
is an imperative."
(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh)