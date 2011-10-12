* At $11.1 billion, water bond may be too much for voters
* Voters seen worried about state's current debt level
* Lawmakers mull cutting measure's size, other options
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 Concerned about voter
angst over California's finances, lawmakers say they may need
to overhaul a ballot measure that would provide $11.1 billion
for a slew of long-awaited water projects.
Lawmakers from both parties say the water projects are
urgently needed, but the proposed bond measure's price tag may
make it a non-starter with voters at a time when the state is
facing ongoing budget woes.
California is prone to drought, and the state's aging
system of reservoirs and aqueducts that distributes water to
both urban and agricultural users needs a number of upgrades.
But voters outside of the state's agricultural centers are
not particularly concerned about water, and lawmakers sense
they may reject a massive bond that would add to the state's
debt burden.
California already devotes 7.8 percent of its general fund
to debt service, according to the state treasurer's office. Any
further increase in the debt burden would put added pressure on
schools, universities and other public services that have
already seen their budgets slashed dramatically.
"There's a growing concern that a water bond of this size
is a very tough sell," said Joe Simitian, a Democratic state
Senator.
Republican Assemblyman Kevin Jeffries agrees: "Now we have
a water bond that is so large that I think it's going to be
very difficult for the public to support it."
SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY
That the measure, which Democratic Governor Jerry Brown has
also indicated is too pricey, is being put to voters is a
political miracle by California standards.
It came together in 2009 under former Republican Governor
Arnold Schwarzenegger and combines priorities of water policy
warriors at environmental groups, farm groups and water
districts that typically fight each other through allies in the
state's notoriously fractious legislature.
The measure, which required a two-thirds vote of the
Democrat-led legislature, would authorize the sale of general
obligation bonds to raise proceeds for a variety of projects.
They include conservation and recycling projects and work
in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, which stores much of
California's fresh water. Diversion of water from the Delta has
been a hotly contested issue for years, due in part to damage
it does to salmon and other fish.
The measure would also provide for groundwater, watershed,
drought relief and drinking water projects along with surface
storage projects -- the last a code name for dams that are
fiercely opposed by environmentalists.
Major changes to the measure, which was dropped from last
November's ballot in favor of next year's general election
ballot, would be tricky given its delicate balance of
interests.
"It would be a real challenge to achieve consensus," said
Jeffries, a former board member at two water districts in
Southern California. "It would just turn it into an incredibly
heavy lift."
RAIN BRINGS POLITICAL RISK
Jeffries instead proposes lawmakers cut allocations to each
of the measure's projects by 25 percent to reduce its size.
Some lawmakers may, however, look for a broader rewrite of
the measure.
"I understand the appeal simplicity has but that would
suggest that everything in the bond is of equal importance, and
that's just not the case," Simitian said.
Simitian proposes reducing the measure's size and crafting
separate legislation providing for revenue bonds for projects
that are not central to statewide water needs.
Another option is to push the measure to the 2014 ballot.
But that carries a financial risk if interest rates rise.
"Borrowing rates are at historic lows. Waiting could cost
the state a lot more," said Assemblyman Mike Gatto, a
Democrat.
Waiting may also increase political risk for the measure,
which was crafted during a drought. Wet winter weather has
returned in force to California and if it persists voters may
simply tune out appeals for long-term water projects.
"Water infrastructure isn't something that they think about
day to day," said Charley Wilson, chairman of the Southern
California Water Committee, an advocacy group for increased
investment in water projects. "People do perhaps take it for
granted."
(Editing by Philip Barbara)