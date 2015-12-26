(Adds reopening of southbound traffic on Highway 101)
By Patrick T. Fallon
VENTURA, Calif. Dec 26 A wildfire northwest of
Los Angeles burned about 1,200 acres of land, forced the closure
of parts of a major highway and led to evacuations on Saturday,
fire officials said.
More than 600 firefighters battled the blaze in the Solimar
Beach area of Ventura County, and parts of U.S. Highway 101 were
closed for part of the day, county fire department officials
told a news conference.
No injuries have been reported, fire officials said. No
structures have been damaged by the fire, but nearby Union
Pacific rail lines were closed for a period and the fire is a
threat to oil, gas and power lines.
The northbound side of the highway, a major roadway in the
region, reopened around 2 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) according
to state transportation officials, and the southbound side was
moving 30 minutes later according to a Reuters witness.
At 1:30 p.m. local time, an Amtrak train heading north and
filled with passengers passed near Solimar Beach, according to
the same Reuters witness.
"Even if we do open up the roadways, it's still not a
contained fire," Ventura County Fire Department Chief Norm Plott
told reporters earlier in the day. "It's a very dynamic fire.
We're not quite out of the woods yet."
The fire is less than 10-percent contained and it will take
at least three days to get it under control, fire officials
said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Helicopters and fixed-wing tankers were helping to battle
the blaze with water drops.
Fire officials had earlier reported that parts of the
Pacific Coast highway also were closed, but a fire department
spokeswoman said only a portion that overlaps the 101 was
closed. Ventura is about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Los
Angeles.
The fire started at around 11 p.m. local time on Friday near
Ventura, and strong winds as high as 50 miles per hour and dry
vegetation caused it to grow rapidly, fire officials said.
At around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday in a video posted on
Facebook, Ventura County Fire Department Captain Steve Kaufman
said the fire was near the beach, "bumping up against the
roadway. We're getting a bunch of embers in Solimar east."
The Solimar Beach community, with 50 to 60 homes, and a
nearby campground were under a mandatory evacuation order, while
a voluntary one had been issued for the nearby Faria Beach
community, where there are 30 to 40 homes, fire officials said.
