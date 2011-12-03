LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Heavy "Santa Ana" winds
returned to the Los Angeles area early on Saturday as over
100,000 homes and businesses lost power due to fallen trees and
other damage from an ongoing windstorm.
Southern California Edison (EIX.N) said its crews had by
mid-morning restored service to all but 9,400 customers
affected by the outages, which were mainly concentrated along
the San Gabriel Valley foothills east of Pasadena.
The area saw "near hurricane force winds" that caused
flying debris to knock over power poles, said Edison spokesman
Gil Alexander.
Unusually powerful winds first began striking the Los
Angeles region on Wednesday night, in a storm that has raised
concern among local fire departments about potential wildfires
igniting and spreading at lightning speed.
By mid-morning on Saturday, wind gusts of 73 miles per hour
were clocked atop a mountain near Acton, 30 miles northeast of
Los Angeles. At high elevations closer to the metropolis, wind
speeds in the 35 mph to 45 mph range were more common.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has staged 290
additional firefighters to wildfire-prone areas.
The most immediate concern was restoring electricity.
Early on Saturday, Edison had 103,000 homes and businesses
without power in the areas it serves near Los Angeles, before
it restored electricity to most of them, Alexander said.
Los Angeles itself was also hit by the outages, with about
17,000 customers of the Department of Water and Power still
without electricity. The agency serves 1.4 million accounts.
The National Weather Service said a gentler wind pattern
would develop later on Saturday, as a high pressure system
builds over the region.
But the dry, seasonal gusts that have hit Southern
California in recent days, known locally as the Santa Ana
winds, will develop again on Monday and persist into Tuesday,
the weather service said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune and
Todd Eastham)