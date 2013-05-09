UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
May 9 British Olympic champion Andrew 'Bart' Simpson, who won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, died on Thursday when his yacht capsized off the California coast during training for the America's Cup, his racing team said.
Simpson, 36, had been sailing on the Artemis, Sweden's entry in the America's Cup, when the catamaran capsized, according to a statement for the team posted on the Artemis racing website.
"The entire Artemis Racing team is devastated by what happened," said CEO Paul Cayard. "Our heartfelt condolences are with Andrew's wife and family." (Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.