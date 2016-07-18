By Rory Carroll
| ROHNERT PARK, July 18
ROHNERT PARK, July 18 California Public
Employees' Retirement System Chief Investment Officer Ted
Eliopoulos said the pension fund had a 0.61 net return on
investment for the 12-month period that ended June 30, slightly
better than the flat rate he previously anticipated.
Eliopoulos said the public pension fund, the nation's
largest, achieved the positive net return despite volatile
financial markets and challenging global economic conditions.
CalPERS, which serves more than 1.8 million members, had
assets totaling $302 billion.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll)