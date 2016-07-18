ROHNERT PARK, July 18 California Public Employees' Retirement System Chief Investment Officer Ted Eliopoulos said the pension fund had a 0.61 net return on investment for the 12-month period that ended June 30, slightly better than the flat rate he previously anticipated.

Eliopoulos said the public pension fund, the nation's largest, achieved the positive net return despite volatile financial markets and challenging global economic conditions.

CalPERS, which serves more than 1.8 million members, had assets totaling $302 billion. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)