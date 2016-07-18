(Recasts first paragraph, adds background on historical
By Rory Carroll
ROHNERT PARK, Calif., July 18 California's
largest public pension fund posted a 0.61 percent return on
investment in its most recent fiscal year, its worst showing
since 2009, which it blamed on global market volatility.
The result marked the second straight year the California
Public Employees' Retirement System or CalPERS failed to meet
its assumed investment return of 7.5 percent.
If the $302 billion public pension fund consistently misses
the 7.5 percent target, state taxpayers could be forced to make
up any shortfall in pension funding.
Last fiscal year, CalPERS returned 2.4 percent on its total
portfolio, marking a significant decline from previous years
when the fund earned double digit returns of more than 10
percent. The result for the year ending June 2016 was the worst
since an investment loss of 23.6 percent in 2009.
The yearly rates of return, once audited, help determine
contribution levels for state agency employers and for
contracting cities, counties and special districts in fiscal
year 2016-2017.
Speaking at a CalPERS meeting, Chief Investment Officer Ted
Eliopoulos said performance for the year was driven primarily by
global equity markets, which represent a little over half of the
fund's portfolio. Equities delivered a return of negative 3.4
percent.
"When 52 percent of your portfolio is achieving a negative
3.4 percent return, that certainly sets the main driver for the
overall performance of the fund," said Eliopoulos, who had
projected flat returns for the year in June.
Inflation assets returned a negative 3.6 percent return,
helping drag down the fund's overall performance, Eliopoulos
said.
Fixed income and real estate investments were bright spots
in the portfolio, posting 9.3 percent and 7.1 percent returns
respectively.
In response to the drop from previous years, Eliopoulos said
CalPERS would reduce risk from its portfolio and have simpler
investments that do not require paying fees to money managers.
Fund officials, recognizing that the wave of retiring baby
boomers means it will pay out more in benefits than it takes in
from contributions and investment income, have projected that
the fund could have negative cash flow for at least the next 15
years.
