NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday
filed suit demanding auctioneer Sotheby's forfeit a 10th-century
sandstone statue the government says was looted from a Cambodian
temple.
The statue, known as the Duryodhana, is believed to have
been stolen from the Prasat Chen temple at Koh Ker in Cambodia
sometime in the 1960s or 1970s, U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of New York Preet Bharara said in a statement.
The Duryodhana "was looted from the country during a period
of upheaval and unrest," Bharara said. "With today's action, we
are taking an important step toward reuniting this ancient
artifact with its rightful owners."
If successful in the suit, the United States plans to return
the statue to Cambodia.
Koh Ker was the capital of the Khmer empire in the first
half of the 10th century, the civil complaint said. The remote
jungle site, which once housed a complex of temples,
sanctuaries, a terraced pyramid-temple and towers, is about 200
miles (322 km) north of the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.
The Duryodhana once stood on a pedestal near the entry to
the western pavilion of Prasat Chen, a temple dedicated to the
Hindu god Vishnu. The feet of the statue remain there today.
In 1975, a private collector in Belgium bought the
Duryodhana from an auction house in the United Kingdom,
according to the government's court filing.
In March 2010 Sotheby's agreed to sell the statue at auction
and imported it to the United States the next month, making
arrangements to sell the statue, despite knowing that it was
stolen from Koh Ker, Bharara said.
In March 2011, immediately before the planned auction, the
Cambodian government asked Sotheby's to pull the statue from
auction, Bharara said. Sotheby's withdrew the statue from the
auction, but it remains in its possession.
Sotheby's disputed the government's claims.
"This sculpture was legally imported into the United States
and all relevant facts were openly declared," the company said
in a statement. "We have researched this sculpture
extensively and have never seen nor been presented with any
evidence that specifies when the sculpture left Cambodia over
the last one thousand years nor is there any such evidence in
this complaint."
"We have been in active discussions for a year with both the
U.S. and Cambodian governments, and we had assured them that we
would voluntarily maintain possession of this statue pending
further discussion," the company said.
"Given that Cambodia has always expressed its desire to
resolve this situation amicably, and that we had an
understanding with the U.S. Attorney's Office that no action
would be filed pending further discussion towards a resolution
of this matter, we are disappointed that this action has been
filed and we intend to defend it vigorously."
