NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Representative
Gary Ackerman, a 15-term Democrat from New York known for his
colorful rhetoric and advocacy for Israel, said on Thursday he
would not seek re-election this autumn.
Ackerman, in announcing his retirement, said in a statement
he was stepping down even though planned congressional
redistricting appeared to be "extraordinarily favorable" to him.
"During my years in Congress, it has been my pleasure to
address the needs of thousands of individual constituents," he
said. "I am most thankful for the opportunity I've had to serve
my country and my community."
Ackerman, 69, was first elected to Congress in 1983 and was
a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and
Financial Services Committee. His district includes part of the
New York City borough of Queens and some of Long Island.
He is known as a strong advocate of U.S. support for Israel
and for his tough questioning of officials in congressional
hearings.
A clip of Ackerman telling U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission officials during a 2008 congressional hearing that
"you people are completely inept" garnered over 130,000 views on
YouTube.
"You couldn't find your backside with two hands if the
lights were on," Ackerman said in the remarks referring to the
fraud carried out by Bernard Madoff.
In a statement, House of Representatives Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi praised Ackerman as "a leading voice on foreign
affairs" and said that as a Financial Services Committee member
he had "helped shape our efforts to reform Wall Street."
