HOUSTON Aug 21 Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday joined a chorus of Republicans
calling on Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin to pull out of
his race after inflammatory remarks he made about rape.
Romney, who had called fellow Republican Akin's remarks
"indefensible" on Monday but stopped short of demanding he
withdraw from the race, was more definitive in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Today, his fellow Missourians urged him to step aside, and
I think he should accept their counsel and exit the Senate
race," said Romney after prominent Missouri politicians demanded
Akin give up his campaign.