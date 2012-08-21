* Candidate is praised as Christian, family man
* Some stand by Akin for anti-abortion views
* One supporter decries "piling on" over comment
By Susan Heavey and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 21 There are still a few pockets
of support for congressman Todd Akin in conservative U.S.
politics, despite his controversial remarks on abortion and
rape.
Akin, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by
Democrat Claire McCaskill, has apologized for his comment that
pregnancy could be prevented in cases of "legitimate rape"
because "the female body has ways to try to shut that whole
thing down."
Christian conservative leaders, and some of Akin's fellow
Republicans, came out in his defense.
Conservative Republican Representative Steve King of Iowa,
posted a tweet on his congressional website Tuesday saying, "The
leftist media, paid in ca$h by George Soros, is dictating the
response of leading Republicans. How can the American Dream
survive?"
King told KMEG-TV in Iowa on Monday that Akin is "a strong
Christian man, with a wonderful family" and said the election
should be about Akin's record.
"I'm seeing the same thing, petty personal attacks
substituting for strong policy," he said, adding that
pregnancies from rape are "really rare," in an interview
circulated by the Democratic National Committee.
Tim Wildmon, president of the conservative American Family
Association, said in a statement that the controversy had been
overblown and should be forgotten, since Akin has apologized.
"Even if he is medically incorrect, still, that is
irrelevant to the issues of life that may come before him for a
vote should he be elected to the U.S. Senate," he said.
"I'm a little stunned at the piling on against Congressman
Akin over what clearly is a simple misuse of the English
language," he said.
Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council Action,
said Akin's comments were inappropriate and indefensible, but
his group still supports Akin because of his long-term
anti-abortion positions.
"I have known Congressman Akin for nearly a decade. My
personal experience with Todd along with his record make clear
his compassion and commitment for the sanctity of life, the
foundation of the family and the well-being of all Americans,"
Perkins said.
Akin, while apologizing for his wording, has not stepped
away from his staunch opposition to abortion in all cases, and
said on Tuesday he will not leave the Senate race, despite
pressure to get out from fellow Republicans -- including
presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
'ONE WORD'
He said in a radio interview on Tuesday that he would not
step away from his anti-abortion position.
"I said one word in one sentence on one day, and everything
changed," Akin said in an interview with Mike Huckabee, another
favorite of social conservatives. "I believe the defense of the
unborn and a deep respect for life....They are not things to run
away from."
Akin said he would stay in the race against McCaskill, who
has been a close ally of Democratic President Barack Obama's,
because he represents a conservative movement that must be
heard.