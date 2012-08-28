Aug 28 General Motors Co and Chrysler
Group LLC, U.S. automakers that received billions of dollars in
government help to stay afloat during the recession, said they
will not allow presidential candidates to make stops at their
plants.
President Barack Obama often touts the financial health of
both GM and Chrysler and has appeared at auto plants of both
companies frequently in the past several years.
While the federal government still owns 26 percent of GM's
shares, Obama cannot go to a GM plant until after the Nov. 6
election, GM said.
GM's policy has been not to allow campaign stops at its
plants, said spokeswoman Heather Rosenker, since it became a new
company in 2009 after the former GM went into bankruptcy
protection and emerged after a $49.5 billion bailout from the
U.S. Treasury.
GM does not want to be the focus of attention for the auto
bailout in the presidential campaign.
"It pulls us off focus and the reality is we need to stay
focused," said Rosenker. "The company is doing great. We've had
10 consecutive profitable quarters and we want to stay
profitable."
While the companies have said no visits to our plants, the
Obama campaign has shown that it will visit areas with a large
number of auto workers who overwhelmingly supported the 2009
auto bailout begun under President George W. Bush and carried
out by Obama.
The Obama campaign on Tuesday announced that Vice President
Joe Biden will travel to Lordstown, Ohio for a campaign event on
Friday. Lordstown is the site of a large GM plant, which makes
the Cruze sedan.
Obama has visited the GM plant in Lordstown as president.
But Biden will not appear at the plant on Friday. Instead, he
will speak nearby in Lordstown, according to people who
requested anonymity.
Chrysler, which has paid off its government loans, has also
decided not to allow Obama or Romney at its plants.
"This fall, Chrysler will not host campaign events inside
its facilities," said the company in a statement. "The company
is focused on meeting production demands."
Chrysler during the 2008 campaign was owned by private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. It emerged from
bankruptcy in 2009 part-owned and managed by Italy's Fiat SpA
. Fiat is now Chrysler's majority owner.
And Ford Motor Co, which borrowed heavily in the debt
markets and did not need any bailout cash, also will not allow
presidential campaign visits.
Obama, as president, has spoken at several GM and Chrysler
plants, but that was before the campaign became a two-man race
with Romney.
Obama spoke at a large Ford plant in Chicago in August 2010.
Obama and his 2008 Republican rival John McCain both spoke
at GM plants during the campaign, but that was before the first
bailout money went to GM and Chrysler under Bush.
"We have a long-standing policy of not allowing political
campaigning at our manufacturing or other facilities," said Ford
in a statement.
"We do allow current government officials to visit our
plants at any time for educational purposes, and we provide
educational opportunities for candidates in a non-partisan
manner so they can learn more about auto manufacturing. As a
highly-regulated, complex industry, it is important that
government officials understand our business as they consider
public policy," Ford said.