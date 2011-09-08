* Bachmann campaign shaky under pressure from Perry
* Tea Party favorite disagreed with advisers
* Needs big financial donors to meet next level
By Kim Dixon and Todd Melby
WASHINGTON/MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 8 Republican
Michele Bachmann's presidential bid is teetering under a
challenge from Texas Governor Rick Perry that has created
tension within her team and clashes with advisers over
fundraising and strategy.
Bachmann's top two advisers moved aside this week in a rift
worsened by Perry taking over her role as the leading
conservative in the Republican nomination race.
Sources close to the campaign told Reuters that Bachmann
blamed veteran campaigner Ed Rollins and his deputy, David
Polyansky, for not letting her make key decisions and for
staging over-slick campaign events that do not fit into her
folksy style that appeals to Tea Party conservatives.
"There has been lots of management of Michele. They are
keeping her hidden," said a source close to the campaign. "They
are managing her to the nth degree. They are afraid she's going
to mess it up."
A second Republican source close to the campaign said
Bachmann's advisors insisted she focus on winning February's
caucuses in Iowa, where she has a lot of support from
conservatives. But Bachmann wanted a stronger national
strategy, including visits to the key state of Florida.
The Bachmann campaign's trouble is rooted in the rise of
Perry, who has become the Republican front-runner less than a
month since joining the race. The two are fighting for the same
conservative voters to win the Republican nomination and take
on Democratic President Barack Obama next year.
"This probably has much less to do with Michele Bachmann's
personnel practices than it does than Rick Perry's poll
numbers," said Dan Schnur, who worked on John McCain's 2000
campaign and now teaches politics at the University of Southern
California.
LOST MOMENTUM
Bachmann was riding high a month ago when she won the Ames
straw poll in Iowa, a key early gauge of Republican candidates'
strength.
But Perry's entry -- announced the same day as Bachmann's
Ames victory -- has dropped her from second to at best third
place in polls of Republicans. Former Massachusetts Governor
Mitt Romney is now in second place.
Bachmann was muted on Wednesday night at a debate of
Republican candidates in California that was dominated by
sparring between Romney and Perry. She offered only mild
criticism of her main two rivals, who vowed to scrap Obama's
healthcare reform with executive orders.
"With all due respect to the governors, issuing an
executive order will not overturn this massive law," Bachmann
said. "This will take a very strong, bold leader in the
presidency who will lead that effort."
Perry is a threat to Bachmann's fundraising and sources
close to her campaign said funds may be running low.
Bachmann relies on campaign money from small donors, many
of them Tea Party activists. That strategy made the Minnesota
congresswoman the top fundraiser in the House of
Representatives last year. But to take her campaign to the next
level, Bachmann needs to find major donors who pledge to
collect $50,000 or more, known as bundlers, experts say.
"It's quite possible one of the reasons for the shakeup is
they have overspent ... Fundraising numbers may not have been
close to the mark," said Larry Jacobs, a University of
Minnesota politics professor.
A Republican source close to the campaign said Bachmann did
not want to make phone calls to potential big campaign donors,
anther source of friction with her top advisers.
DIFFERENCES ON CHASING DONORS
"First was a difference in strategy -- where to spend her
time after Iowa -- and the other was money. She didn't want to
make the calls" to big donors, the source said.
A third source close to the campaign said Bachmann and
Rollins, a key figure in Ronald Reagan's winning 1984 campaign
and Mike Huckabee's unsuccessful 2008 campaign, had
disagreements on logistical issues, such as which backdrop to
use for campaign events.
Bachmann had "a difficult time resisting day-to-day
involvement," said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity so he could talk freely.
When the change was announced Monday, the Bachmann camp
said Rollins would continue in a senior advisory position.
Bachmann spokeswoman Alice Stewart said Rollins, 68, was
cutting back because he needed a less physically demanding
position. She said the shakeup would not change Bachmann's
campaign strategy.
"Why should we change strategy? There was only one contest
and we won it," Stewart said, referring to the Iowa straw poll.
"We are not changing strategy in any way, shape or form. This
was part of a planned shift after the straw poll."
Ryan Rhodes, an Iowa Tea Party leader, said Bachmann's
people should let her interact more with voters.
"When Michele is Michele one-on-one she is as good as it
gets," Rhodes said. "It's unwise to hold her back."
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Bill Trott)