Nov 9 Republican presidential contender Michele Bachmann called on all Americans on Wednesday to pay income tax, even if only $10 -- the price she said of two McDonald's Happy Meals.

While few Americans would pay as little as $10 in income taxes, Bachmann appears to have miscalculated the price of the kid-friendly fast-food meal when making the point at a Republican presidential debate in Michigan.

"And that's why in my tax plan, I have everyone paying something because everyone benefits by this magnificent country. So even if it means paying the price of two Happy Meals a year, like $10, everyone can afford to pay at least that," Bachmann said in the debate in Rochester, Michigan.

In downtown Washington where Bachmann serves as a U.S. representative from Minneapolis, the price of the most expensive Happy Meal -- the one with chicken nuggets -- is $3.30 including tax. Other Happy Meals are cheaper.

In Minneapolis, it can be as much as $3.81, according to a cashier at a McDonald's there contacted by Reuters.

Bachmann, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, was an early front-runner in the Republican race for the nomination to challenge President Barack Obama for the White House in 2012.

But she has fallen back in back in polls and experienced troubles and staff departures in October. (Reporting by Lily Kuo; Editing by Peter Cooney)