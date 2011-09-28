* Bachmann says she'll build on support in early states
* Speaks to evangelical Christian university
By John Whitesides
LYNCHBURG, Va., Sept 28 U.S. Republican
presidential hopeful Michele Bachmann, struggling to reverse a
slide in opinion polls, told evangelical Christians on
Wednesday that she would be "the comeback kid" in the
nomination race.
During a stop at Liberty University, Bachmann shrugged off
her recent campaign troubles and vowed to turn around her White
House bid with a heavy focus on conservative Iowa and South
Carolina.
"We intend to be the comeback kid in this race," Bachmann
told reporters after a speech at Liberty, which bills itself as
the largest evangelical Christian university and is a frequent
stop for presidential candidates.
"In races you have ups and downs, and we are on the upswing
now," she said. "We have a very strong base of support in Iowa,
we're going to continue to build on that base of support, and
we've spent a lot of time in South Carolina too."
Bachmann, a Minnesota congresswoman who stresses her
evangelical faith and conservative principles, has slumped in
polls in the last month after winning the Iowa straw poll on
the same day rival Rick Perry joined the Republican race for
the right to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.
The two Republican candidates appeal to the same bloc of
religious and social conservatives who play an influential role
in early nominating states like Iowa and South Carolina.
But Bachmann could benefit from growing conservative doubts
about Texas Governor Perry, who leads in opinion polls but has
come under fire for his views on immigration and a vaccination
he ordered for young girls against a sexually transmitted
virus.
Bachmann, founder of the Tea Party caucus in Congress and
an early supporter of the movement to reduce spending and
government, said Republicans were looking for a strong fiscal,
social and Tea Party conservative.
"I represent that full package," she told reporters.
The stop at Liberty, where she won a recent straw poll of
students, was an chance to bolster her appeal to religious
conservatives. She urged about 10,000 students at a convocation
to stand up against the federal overhaul of healthcare, called
Obamacare by critics, and fight for their beliefs.
"This is an election of all elections, when we have the
opportunity to turn the nation around," she told the students.
"We need to stand up to the government takeover of one
sixth of our economy with Obamacare. We need to stand up to the
federal government taking over private companies."
She told students of her own personal experience
discovering religion at the age of 16, when she "radically
abandoned myself to Jesus Christ," and urged them not to settle
for less in their lives or in politics.
Bachmann was the fifth of this year's Republican
presidential candidates to visit Liberty, which was founded in
1971 by conservative Christian leader Jerry Falwell.
Jerry Falwell Jr., the son of Liberty University's founder
and now its chancellor, said Bachmann was particularly popular
with students at the school because "she's kind of one of us."
"Our students consider her one of us because of her
background and positions on Tea Party issues and social
issues," Falwell told reporters.
(Editing by Eric Beech)