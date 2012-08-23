* Reaffirms intention not to reappoint Fed chief if wins
election
* Praises top economic advisers Hubbard, Mankiw
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney reaffirmed his decision on Thursday that
if he wins the Nov. 6 election he would not reappoint Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to a third term, though he hasn't
considered whom he would name to run the U.S. central bank.
In a television interview, Romney praised two of his top
economic advisers, Glenn Hubbard and Greg Mankiw, and said he
would also consider others to fill the position when Bernanke's
term expires in January 2014.
Hubbard, who serves as dean of the Columbia University
business school, told Reuters earlier this week that Bernanke
should "get every consideration" to stay on beyond January 2014.
But Romney is still inclined to pick someone else.
"I always listen to people who have counsel and advice, but
my view has been that I would want to select someone who is a
new member, excuse me, a new person to that chairman position,
someone who shared my economic views," Romney said on the Fox
Business Network.
"I haven't considered a single person at this point, given
no names any thought or deliberation," he said.
Romney will be nominated later this month at the Republican
Party convention in Tampa, Florida, as his party's pick to fight
President Barack Obama for the White House.
Selecting who to lead the Fed will be a top presidential
priority eventually, with the U.S. economy forecast to continue
to struggle in 2013 while unemployment remains high.
Many top Republicans have blasted the Fed's aggressive
recession-fighting policies that involve ultra-low interest
rates and purchases of billions of dollars in bonds and notes as
overreaching and reckless.
"I want to make sure the Federal Reserve focuses on
maintaining the monetary stability that leads to a strong dollar
and confidence that America is not going to go down the road
that other nations have gone down, to their peril," Romney said.
Paul Ryan, Romney's running mate, has been a harsh critic of
the Fed's loose monetary policy. He has backed legislation that
would open up the Fed's monetary-policy decisions to
congressional scrutiny and strip the central bank of its mission
to seek maximum employment.
The central bank has the dual responsibility of achieving
price stability while promoting employment.