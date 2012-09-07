* Biden accepts party's vice presidential nomination.
* A familiar refrain: Bin Laden is dead, GM is alive
* Vice president emphasizes his close ties to president
By Samuel P. Jacobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 7 Casting President Barack
Obama as a decisive leader with a starkly superior vision for
the United States than his Republican rival, Democratic Vice
President Joe Biden on Thursday accepted his party's nomination
for re-election.
Drawing on his experience working 30 steps away from Obama's
Oval Office, Biden used his acceptance speech to outline sharp
contrasts between the president and Republican Mitt Romney, whom
Obama faces in the Nov. 6 election.
Obama "has courage in his soul, compassion in his heart, and
a spine of steel," Biden said in a speech that offered an
intimate view of his boss and an argument for why Romney's
experience as a successful private equity executive at Bain
Capital should disqualify him from filling Obama's shoes.
"Folks, the Bain way may bring your firm the highest
profits," Biden said. "But it's not the way to lead our country
from the highest office."
At its heart, Biden's boisterous, populist speech was an
elaboration on the line that he has turned into his signature
during the campaign: "Osama bin Laden is dead. General Motors is
alive."
Biden held up Obama's decision to rescue the automobile
industry through a government loan as an example of the
president's resolve, and a path that Romney would not have
followed.
Similarly, Biden questioned whether Obama's decision to go
after bin Laden, the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks, as a course that Romney would have rejected.
"The two men seeking to lead this country over the next four
years ... have fundamentally different visions, and completely
different values," Biden said.
Continuing a major theme of the three-day convention, Biden
said the Obama administration's efforts are a work in progress
that have set the United States in the right direction after a
devastating recession that was unfolding when the president took
office in January 2009.
"We are on our way," Biden said.
Biden also chided Romney for failing to mention the
Afghanistan war when the former Massachusetts governor accepted
the Republican presidential nomination last week in Tampa,
Florida.
Biden concluded his speech with a tribute to fallen and
injured soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq. The often emotional
vice president grew teary-eyed as he recounted their sacrifice.
BIDEN'S IMPORTANCE TO OBAMA
Biden's freewheeling speaking style sometimes leads to
gaffes. Last month, he said that Romney's financial policies
would put people in "chains" - making the 69-year-old a favorite
target for attacks by the Romney campaign.
For the Obama campaign, that risk is mitigated by the reward
of having Biden, a natural politician with working-class roots
who is at ease in diners and fire houses, supporting the
president's message on the road.
Biden's approachability contrasts with Obama's personal
style, often lampooned as professorial and aloof.
Throughout the spring and summer, Biden has been dispatched
to speak before ethnic organizations and blue-collar crowds.
The White House hopes Biden's talents courting white,
working-class voters will benefit the president in the nation's
manufacturing states like Ohio and Iowa, where Obama has had
difficulty attracting traditional Democratic support.
The decision to place former President Bill Clinton in
television's prime-time hour Wednesday night overshadowed Biden
with his party's most popular figure, and gave the vice
president a diminished role at the convention.
Although slated to end his address before the national
television audience tuned in on Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT, Biden's
38-minute speech bled into the hour covered by the major TV
networks.
Romney's campaign responded to Biden's criticism by saying
that the Obama administration has failed to live up to its
promise to aid working-class families.
"Tonight, Vice President Joe Biden is doubling down on the
president's out-of-touch rhetoric, arguing that despite chronic
unemployment and a shrinking middle class, 'America has turned
the corner,'" said Romney spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg.
While Republicans caricature Biden as something of a goofy
uncle in the White House, Obama's administration has stressed
the vice president's central role as a decision-maker and
architect of policy.
A Washington Post/Pew Research Center poll released
Wednesday found that 38 percent of respondents use negative
terms to describe Biden while 23 percent use positive ones.
Despite those numbers, Biden supporters say he is most fit
to articulate Obama's vision for the country.
"He is the best person to explain why Barack Obama should be
re-elected," said Ted Kaufman, a friend and former Biden chief
of staff. "He gives the best argument on the personal qualities
of Obama."
In his speech Thursday, Biden said that he and Obama have
become particularly close during their time in office.
"One of the things that I learned is the enormity of his
heart," Biden said of Obama. "And I think he has learned of the
depth of my loyalty."
In turn, when he came to the stage on Thursday, Obama called
Biden, "the very best vice president I could hope for" and "a
strong and loyal friend."