* Councilwoman says signs have "insidious impact"
* Signs paid for by anonymous "Family Foundation"
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND, Oct 12 Democratic lawmakers and
activists nationwide are angry about a crop of billboard signs
posted in early October in the Cleveland and Milwaukee areas
that warn of stiff penalties for voter fraud.
The roughly 33 signs warn that "Voter Fraud is a Felony"
punishable by up to 3-1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine,
wording flanked by a large picture of a judge's gavel.
The signs will be up through the Nov. 6 election day in the
Cleveland and Milwaukee areas and were paid for by an anonymous
"Family Foundation," according to a spokesman for Clear Channel
Outdoor, which owns the billboards and placed the signs.
Legal and labor activists and community members said the
signs deliberately target and seek to intimidate blacks and
Hispanics, other minorities and the poor - as well as
ex-convicts - groups key to Democrats' campaign voter drives
ahead of the vote.
"The billboards create a chilling effect," said Marcia
Johnson-Blanco, a co-director at the Lawyers' Committee for
Civil Rights, an advocacy group that asked Clear Channel Outdoor
to remove the signs.
"It certainly leads to an atmosphere where some will think
twice about voting," Johnson-Blanco said, adding Clear Channel
Outdoor has not responded to the group's request.
Some of the signs were placed in white, although relatively
poor, neighborhoods of Cleveland and Lorain, roughly 30 miles
(48km) west.
Democrats and Republicans alike are working overtime to
drive early voting in a handful of states, such as Ohio, that
could decide if Democrats retain control of the White House and
Senate on Election Day.
Turnout of urban minority and young voters was crucial to
lifting President Barack Obama to the White House in 2008.
Republicans have worked to stiffen voting laws and bolster
campaign field operations to prevent voter fraud.
City Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland, who represents a part
of Cleveland where most of the city's voting billboards are
located, said the signs have "an insidious impact and they are
designed to intimidate."
"I'm worried they will actually scare some of the
ex-offenders, people with felony records who can vote,"
Cleveland said, explaining that there is confusion about felons
voting because in some states it is illegal.
Signs similar to those in Cleveland and Milwaukee were
placed in Wisconsin during the 2010 mid-term elections, when
Republicans made huge gains in Congress.
"There is a great deal of incompetence in how our voter
registration rolls are maintained and how records are kept,
although we actually see very little fraud taking place at the
voting place," said Richard Hasen, a professor of law and
political science at University of California, Irvine.
The signs do not amount to voter suppression, Hasen said.
"It's true that voter fraud is a felony and we don't want
people committing voter fraud," Hasen said.
The content of the message is not governed by campaign
advertising regulations requiring disclosure of funding sources,
said the Clear Channel Outdoor spokesman, David Yale, adding
that billboards were placed in areas to "reach maximum
saturation" and not to racially and socio-economically profile.
Ohio State Senator Nina Turner disagreed.
"This message was targeted, planned and not only because the
neighborhoods are African American but because they are poor,"
Turner said.