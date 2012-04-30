(Recasts with Obama comments, adds background, details)
* Obama chides Romney for changing tack on bin Laden
* Says no "excessive celebration" of anniversary
* Bin Laden death a moment for US reflection -Obama
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 30 President Barack Obama on
Monday reminded Americans that his likely Republican opponent in
the November election had been lukewarm about targeting Osama
bin Laden, seeking to gain political advantage from the killing
of the al Qaeda leader.
Obama accused Romney, the presumptive Republican
presidential nominee, of being inconsistent on whether he would
have ordered bin Laden's killing had he been president.
"I said that we'd go after bin Laden if we had a clear shot
at him and I did," Obama said during a White House press
conference. "If there are others who've said one thing, now
suggest they'd do something else, then I'd go ahead and let them
explain," he said, without mentioning Romney by name.
Obama's re-election campaign issued a video last week that
highlighted Romney, in reference to bin Laden, remarking several
years ago that it was "not worth moving heaven and earth
spending billions of dollars just trying to catch one person."
Speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of bin Laden's
killing by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan, Obama said there had
been no "excessive celebration" of the moment by the White
House.
Obama's remarks were the latest volley in a not-so discrete
White House campaign to allude to the bin Laden anniversary,
while mostly letting the result of the event speak for itself.
Republicans have complained that the White House and
Democrats are politicizing a moment they say should have been an
opportunity for national unity. Romney insisted on Monday that
"of course" he would have authorized the action against the man
behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on Washington and New York.
"EVEN JIMMY CARTER"
"Even Jimmy Carter would have given that order," Romney said
in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, recalling the former Democratic
president who was derided by critics for weak leadership during
the 1979-1980 Iran hostage crisis.
The May 2 pre-dawn raid on bin Laden's compound a few hours
drive from Islamabad - it occurred on May 1 Washington time -
sent Americans onto the streets in celebration.
Obama said Americans would "rightly remember what we as a
country accomplished in bringing to justice somebody who killed
over 3,000 of our citizens," which he said was a time to reflect
and "give thanks" to U.S. intelligence and the military.
Obama traveled with his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, to
a U.S. military base on Friday at which he thanked U.S. troops
and special operations forces for their achievements, in a clear
allusion to bin Laden's death.
On Monday, Obama's top counter terrorism aide, John Brennan,
laid out the White House's fullest public explanation to date of
its strategy of going after al Qaeda militants with unmanned
drones in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
(Additional reporting Sam Youngman in New Hampshire; Editing by
Paul Simao)