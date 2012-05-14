NEW YORK May 14 President Barack Obama is due
to attend a fundraiser hosted by one of private equity's leading
lights on Monday evening, the same day his campaign launched a
scathing attack against his Republican rival Mitt Romney's
private equity record.
Romney's presidential bid has spurred attacks on the private
equity industry, which is often accused of raiding companies and
cutting jobs at a time of high unemployment and growing income
inequality.
Tony James, the No. 2 at the world's largest private equity
firm, Blackstone Group LP, is hosting the fundraiser at
his luxury Manhattan apartment and at least 60 figures from the
world of business and finance are expected to attend.
James, Blackstone's chief operating officer, has been a
loyal supporter of Obama, in sharp contrast to his boss, Stephen
Schwarzman, a staunch backer of Romney and a fierce critic of
Obama's economic policies, particularly on taxes.
But James has been critical of political attacks on private
equity. In February, he told reporters he found "inaccurate and
unfair" depictions of his industry distressing and stressed that
private equity provides critical capital for startups, growing
companies and struggling businesses on a scale that cannot be
replicated.
The fundraiser coincides with what some of Obama's critics
argue qualifies as such an attack. On Monday, Obama's
re-election campaign launched a six-minute video that featured
the demise of a steel company, which Bain Capital LLC bought in
1993 under Romney's leadership.
Less than a decade later, the still mill was padlocked, and
750 people lost their jobs. Bain profited on the deal, receiving
$12 million on its $8 million initial investment and at least
$4.5 million in consulting fees, according to the Reuters
special report.
Bain achieved this by paying itself dividends funded by
borrowings of the steel company. Blackstone and other private
equity firms also engage in such a practice, referred to in the
industry as dividend recapitalization, that enables them to more
than recoup their initial investment and in some cases allows
them to stay in the black irrespective of a company's fortunes.
A source familiar with the matter said on Monday the
fundraiser had already raised over $1.5 million for Obama's
campaign. A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment on behalf
of James.
