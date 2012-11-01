Nov 1 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on
Thursday endorsed President Barack Obama for a second term,
citing the importance of his record on climate change,
particularly in the aftermath of the devastating blow dealt to
the New York area by storm Sandy.
Bloomberg said Obama has taken significant steps to reduce
carbon consumption, whereas Republican challenger Mitt Romney
has backtracked on earlier positions he had taken as governor of
Massachusetts to battle climate change.
"Our climate is changing," Bloomberg wrote in an opinion
article for Bloomberg View, a section of Bloomberg News.
"And while the increase in extreme weather we have
experienced in New York City and around the world may or may not
be the result of it, the risk that it might be - given this
week's devastation - should compel all elected leaders to take
immediate action."
Obama is locked in a neck-and-neck battle with Romney, and
the endorsement came just five days before Tuesday's election.
The nod from Bloomberg, a Republican turned independent,
comes after Obama won praise from New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, a Republican, for his quick reaction to the storm.
"I'm honored to have Mayor Bloomberg's endorsement," Obama
said in a statement. "I deeply respect him for his leadership in
business, philanthropy and government, and appreciate the
extraordinary job he's doing right now, leading New York City
through these difficult days."
Bloomberg, who has flirted with runs for the White House in
the past, did not endorse a candidate in 2008.
While a welcome boost to the Obama campaign, Bloomberg's was
hardly ringing endorsement.
Bloomberg said in his endorsement that although Obama
campaigned in 2008 as a postpartisan candidate, he "devoted
little time and effort to developing and sustaining a coalition
of centrists, which doomed hope for any real progress on illegal
guns, immigration, tax reform, job creation and deficit
reduction."
"And rather than uniting the country around a message of
shared sacrifice, he engaged in partisan attacks and has
embraced a divisive populist agenda focused more on
redistributing income than creating it," Bloomberg said of the
president.
Still, the mayor concluded, on a number of issues dear to
him, Obama stands closer to him than Romney. The mayor chastised
him for changing some of his positions, specifically on climate
change, between his time as governor of Massachusetts and his
2012 presidential run.
Bloomberg said of Romney, "In the past he has taken sensible
positions on immigration, illegal guns, abortion rights and
health care - but he has reversed course on all of them, and is
even running against the very health care model he signed into
law in Massachusetts."
"If the 1994 or 2003 version of Mitt Romney were running for
president, I may well have voted for him because, like so many
other independents, I have found the past four years to be, in a
word, disappointing," Bloomberg said.