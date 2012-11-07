UPDATE 1-Germany's Daimler picks U.S. executive to lead global trucks operations
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, JORDAN Nov 7 Britain and the United States should make finding a way to solve the Syrian crisis a priority following the re-election of President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
"Right here in Jordan I'm hearing appalling stories of what is happening inside Syria," Cameron told journalists at a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.
"...One of the first things I want to talk to Barack about is how we must do more to try and solve this crisis."
Cameron, who is on a diplomacy and trade visit to the Middle East, said he also looked forward to working with Obama to "kick start the world economy" and push for an EU-U.S. trade deal over the next four years.
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.