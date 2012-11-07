ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, JORDAN Nov 7 Britain and the United States should make finding a way to solve the Syrian crisis a priority following the re-election of President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"Right here in Jordan I'm hearing appalling stories of what is happening inside Syria," Cameron told journalists at a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"...One of the first things I want to talk to Barack about is how we must do more to try and solve this crisis."

Cameron, who is on a diplomacy and trade visit to the Middle East, said he also looked forward to working with Obama to "kick start the world economy" and push for an EU-U.S. trade deal over the next four years.