CHICAGO, Sept 21 Billionaire U.S. investor
Warren Buffett will help raise money for President Barack
Obama's re-election effort at a $35,800-a-ticket fundraiser
next month in Chicago, an Obama campaign official said on
Wednesday.
Buffett will attend the Oct. 27 event at a private home on
Chicago's North Shore that is expected to include major donors
to Obama's 2008 presidential run. The Democratic president, who
is not expected to attend, is running for re-election in 2012.
Buffett, the legendary chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,
has landed in the center of a growing political battle over
Obama's proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy by inspiring the
so-called Buffett Rule.
Buffett wrote a column last month saying rich people like
him often pay less in taxes than those who work for them
because of loopholes in the tax code, and can afford to pay
more.
Obama cited Buffett on Monday in proposing a minimum tax
rate for people earning more than $1 million a year.
Republicans have condemned the plan as class warfare.
Buffett, a longtime Obama supporter, is also scheduled to
appear at a New York fundraiser for Obama next week, with
tickets ranging from $10,000 to $35,800 per guest. Both events
are expected to be moderated by former White House economic
adviser Austan Goolsbee, a University of Chicago law
professor.
(Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)