By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A consumer group asked U.S.
regulators on Friday to probe allegations that Republican
presidential candidate Herman Cain got illegal campaign cash
from an influential conservative group backed by the wealthy
brothers who run Koch Industries [KCHIN.UL].
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics consumer group
in Washington said it filed a complaint with the Federal
Election Commission seeking a probe of a report alleging that
tens of thousands of dollars in illegal contributions were made
to Cain's campaign earlier this year by outside political
groups.
Officials for the Cain campaign did not respond to a
request for comment.
Corporations, including those that are not-for-profit, are
not allowed to donate to presidential candidates. Only
individuals and political action committees can give, and such
contributions are limited.
The complaint comes as Cain is dogged by sexual harassment
accusations by at least three women from when he was head of
the National Restaurant Association in the mid-1990s. He
maintains his innocence. [ID:nN1E7A21WW]
The charges against Cain could blunt his swift rise in the
Republican race, where he has surged ahead of Mitt Romney or
even with him in national polls and in Iowa, the state that
holds the first U.S. nominating contest of 2012 on Jan. 3.
The illegal contributions complaint follows a report in the
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week citing records of
Wisconsin-based Prosperity USA and another political group that
show they funded travel for Cain as he traveled in Iowa, the
purchase of Ipads, and other expenses.
The documents show that Prosperity USA, a unit of the
national Tea Party aligned group Americans for Prosperity, was
owed about $40,000 by the Cain campaign. Such a payment would
be illegal whether it was a donation or a loan to be paid back,
the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics said.
Cain campaign chief of staff Mark Block previously led
Prosperity USA, and was affiliated with the second group.
David and Charles Koch, the billionaire brothers who run
the oil and gas conglomerate Koch Industries, are the major
financial backers behind Americans for Prosperity.
Officials at Koch Industries were not available for
comment, and Americans for Prosperity declined to comment.
With the limited information available, several campaign
finance experts said there is potential that several laws were
broken.
"There are certainly red flags all over the place," said
Paul Ryan, a lawyer at the Campaign Legal Center.
