WASHINGTON Nov 4 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, facing sexual harassment accusations, is weighing a lawsuit against the news outlet that first reported the claims, a spokesman said on Friday.

Washington-based Politico broke the story on Sunday night that two former female employees of the National Restaurant Association accused Cain of sexual harassment while he headed that trade group during the 1990s.

Cain maintains his innocence and has blasted the media, giving conflicting accounts of the case and accusing rival Rick Perry of instigating the controversy to derail his surging campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

"It is being discussed," Cain's chief of staff Mark Block told Fox News on Friday, when asked if the campaign was considering suing Politico. "The Politico article, if it was held up to the same standards as the code of ethics of journalism, the people involved would be fired."

Politico has stood by its article, and a third woman has emerged who had accused Cain of harassment.

Cain, who stood at the back of the Republican pack weeks ago, is leading in some national polls after strong debate performances. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu)