WASHINGTON Nov 4 Republican presidential
candidate Herman Cain, facing sexual harassment accusations, is
weighing a lawsuit against the news outlet that first reported
the claims, a spokesman said on Friday.
Washington-based Politico broke the story on Sunday night
that two former female employees of the National Restaurant
Association accused Cain of sexual harassment while he headed
that trade group during the 1990s.
Cain maintains his innocence and has blasted the media,
giving conflicting accounts of the case and accusing rival Rick
Perry of instigating the controversy to derail his surging
campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.
"It is being discussed," Cain's chief of staff Mark Block
told Fox News on Friday, when asked if the campaign was
considering suing Politico. "The Politico article, if it was
held up to the same standards as the code of ethics of
journalism, the people involved would be fired."
Politico has stood by its article, and a third woman has
emerged who had accused Cain of harassment.
Cain, who stood at the back of the Republican pack weeks
ago, is leading in some national polls after strong debate
performances.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon)