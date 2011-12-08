* Higher speaking fees, wider radio audience possible
* Little enthusiasm for another book
* Television prospects murky
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 The campaign trail did not
end at the White House for Herman Cain, but it might yet lead
him to a pot of gold.
The former restaurant executive and motivational speaker
could translate his sudden fame into hefty speaking fees and a
nationwide talk-radio audience now that he has abandoned his
campaign, according to executives in the public speaking,
broadcast and publishing industries.
Industry experts say that post-campaign, Cain could triple
his speaking fee to more than $50,000 - nearly as much as
charged by Newt Gingrich, the current front-runner in the
Republican nomination race.
"He's crossed into the celebrity speaker status now," said
one executive with 25 years of experience in the public
speaking industry.
Bigger prizes, like a television talk show or a lucrative
book deal, are less likely due to his messy exit from the race
and relatively short tenure in the public eye, agents and
executives say.
Still, Cain's roller-coaster bid for the 2012 Republican
presidential nomination, which ended on Saturday amid
allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity, has opened up
plenty of opportunities.
"Cain is worth more money now than he was before," said
Michael Harrison, the publisher of Talkers, a trade publication
that covers the talk-radio industry.
Cain has amassed considerable wealth over his career as a
business executive. His most recent financial disclosure form
put his net worth between $2.9 million and $6.8 million.
He has remained mum since dropping out of the race, though
he has signaled that he might endorse another candidate within
days. Former campaign officials are setting up a website called
The Cain Solutions to promote policies like his "9-9-9" tax
reform, according to ABC News.
For moneymaking ideas, he can look to others who have
earned millions after leaving politics.
Former President Bill Clinton received a $15 million
advance for his memoirs. Former President George W. Bush has
made at least that much in speaking fees since leaving office
in 2009, according to the Center for Public Integrity.
Even those who lose elections can win big paydays.
Sarah Palin, the Republican vice presidential nominee in
2008, earned at least $12 million from speeches and television
and book deals in eight months after quitting as Alaska
Governor in July 2009, according to ABC.
Cain is not likely to reach that level of success - he has
never held public office, and he dropped out of the
presidential race before the first votes were cast.
The allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity that
drove him from the race could also hamper his prospects if he
does not resolve the issue, either by admitting guilt and
apologizing or producing proof that they are unfounded, a
Republican strategist said.
"If he wants to be a public figure, to max out his
potential he needs to deal with that issue," said Rick Tyler, a
former aide to Gingrich.
A NATIONAL AUDIENCE
Cain earned roughly $100,000 per year as host of a
conservative talk radio show in Atlanta before he launched his
presidential bid, according his personal disclosure form.
Cain was a skillful broadcaster but not widely known within
the industry, said Harrison, the Talkers publisher. Now he
could appeal to a national audience.
"I think he's got what's known as presidential pixie dust
all over him," Harrison said.
A new book would give Cain a chance to boost his profile as
well but several publishing-industry executives said his appeal
is limited at this point.
The market for political books tends to track the
popularity of their authors, and Cain could be a marginal
figure by the time a new book would reach shelves a year from
now.
"I'd be very surprised if we're still talking about Herman
Cain in six months," said Peter Osnos, editor at large of
Public Affairs Books, which has published books by Vladimir
Putin and George Soros.
Cain's autobiography, "This Is Herman Cain! My Journey to
the White House" has sold about 32,000 retail copies since it
was released in October, but sales have dropped sharply in
recent weeks along with Cain's poll standings. That is a
respectable figure, according to one publishing executive who
spoke on condition of anonymity, but far short of the 115,000
retail copies that Gingrich's latest nonfiction book has sold
since its release in June.
Cain's publisher, Threshold Editions, said there are
155,000 copies of his autobiography in print, but declined
further comment.
Cain's prospects in television are likewise murky.
The sexual allegations by five women are not enough to keep
him off the air, several industry experts said - after all, CNN
hired Eliot Spitzer after a prostitution scandal drove him from
the New York state governor's office.
But Spitzer's brief tenure on the air showed that staying
on the air can be as difficult as getting there in the first
place.
Cain's skills as an orator and broadcaster are offset by
high-profile gaffes - such as his cringe-inducing inability to
state a clear policy on Libya. It is not clear whether he would
have the depth to cover a range of topics or the discipline to
succeed in a tightly scripted, highly produced environment such
as a television talk show, several experts said.
"He could be a novelty act at the beginning, but then at a
certain point he'd have to have substance," said Bill LaPlante,
executive director of Media Alliance, an agency for television
journalists.
Even so, it is possible he could get a shot.
"You can't apply science and rationality to it, because
science and rationality don't matter - it's show business,"
said Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for
Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University.
Cain's campaign reported $1.3 million in cash at the end of
September, the last period for which data is available, with
$675,000 in debts. Cain saw an uptick in fundraising as his
popularity increased and raised several million dollars in
October, according to his campaign.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)