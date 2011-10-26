* Cain's national strategy may neglect key primary states
* Cain touts conservative values at Texas rally
By Chris Baltimore
LA MARQUE, Texas, Oct 25 With only 10 weeks to
go before the first vote of the 2012 elections, Republican
presidential contender Herman Cain on Tuesday took the stump in
an unlikely place: a dog-racing track south of Houston.
The former Godfather's Pizza CEO has rocketed to the head
of Republican polls with a non-traditional campaign centered on
his "9-9-9" plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code.
"The thing about rising to the top of the polls is you get
shot at a lot," Cain told a Tea Party rally at Gulf Greyhound
Park. "But the pain never felt so good."
Cain, a straight-talking Tea Party favorite, has touted a
"50-state" strategy to win national attention through public
events throughout the country and media appearances.
His top contenders have focused on the early-voting states
of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Florida that likely
will pick the Republican nominee.
"We have a national strategy," said Cain spokesman J.D.
Gordon. "It's not focused on one or two states, but rather it's
a national strategy."
Cain's plan risks losing key states and leaving him behind
his main rivals Texas Governor Rick Perry and former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney. [ID:nN1E79O1E1]
"When you're talking about the caucus and primary season
you really have to focus on the states as they come up in
order," said Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the
University of Iowa.
At Tuesday's event, Cain sat at a table and signed copies
of his latest book, "This Is Herman Cain! My Journey to the
White House," a stone's throw from the starting gates.
Before a crowd of about 3,000 people, many wearing cowboy
hats, Cain appealed to two bedrock conservative Texan beliefs
-- gun ownership and Christian values. "I kind of like my guns
and my Bible," Cain said.
Cain's book tour has taken him to Illinois and Tennessee,
with stops including Texas, Arizona and Alabama, miles from any
early-voting state. His next planned trip to Iowa is Nov. 19,
according to the campaign website.
"As an observer of the Iowa caucuses, I would say, boy, I
don't think this is going to work," Hagle said. "But he's doing
pretty well in the polls."
A new CBS/New York Times poll showed Cain leading the
Republican field with 25 percent support, followed by former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at 21 percent and Texas
Governor Rick Perry at 6 percent [ID:nN1E79O0N1].
Cain spoke on the same day that Perry proposed a broad
economic plan for Americans to pay a flat 20 percent income tax
rate. Earlier in the day Cain raised eyebrows when his campaign
released a curious YouTube video showing his campaign manager
smoking a cigarette. Cain did not mention any of his Republican
opponents during his speech, heaping criticism instead on
President Barack Obama.
Iowa Republicans will hold their caucuses, meetings where
party members make their choice for the nominee to oppose
Obama's re-election bid next year, on Jan. 3.
"Since he did so well at the pizza parlor, maybe he can do
great at the White House," said Joe Snoe, who drove from
Cleveland, Texas, to see Cain speak. "He sounds like he's
saying what he means."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
Editing by Jackie Frank)