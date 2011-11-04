* Deeply private Gloria Cain rarely seen at public events
By Marcus Stern
ATLANTA, Nov 4 She's the most conspicuously
missing figure on the presidential stage.
Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate
Herman Cain for 43 years, remains hidden from the public eye
behind the black aluminum fencing of the Eagle's Landing
Country Club, a gated golf community in the Atlanta suburb of
McDonough.
The potential next first lady remains sheltered also by
neighbors, friends and family as her husband's campaign
continues to be roiled by reports he was the subject of sexual
harassment complaints when he led the National Restaurant
Association more than a decade ago.
Much of what is known publicly about Mrs. Cain comes from
her husband's book, "This is Herman Cain!: My Journey to the
White House."
The former CEO of Godfather's Pizza makes no apology in the
book for her near-invisibility as he seeks the highest office
in the land.
"Some people have expectations concerning the traditional
politician's wife, though, and I'm often asked, 'Where is your
wife? Why isn't she campaigning with you?' 'She is at home,' I
answer," he wrote.
The tempest over allegations that Cain sexually harassed
several women have drawn the net of privacy even more tightly
around his wife.
"There's nothing to comment on," said the man who answered
the phone on Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church North, where
the Cains have attended services for three decades. He spoke
with defiant finality before hanging up.
Even before the harassment charges surfaced, officials at
the 14,000-member mega-church in northern Atlanta turned away
inquiries about the couple.
Cain's campaign did not respond to Reuters' request for an
interview with Mrs. Cain and no one answered the phone at the
couple's home. Phone messages left with neighbors went
unanswered.
Since the uproar over the sexual harassment reports, which
Cain has denied, he has been under pressure to bring his wife
onto the public stage to affirm her continuing support for him
and the solidity of their marriage.
MRS CAIN INTERVIEW?
Mrs. Cain, 65, is reportedly in talks with Fox News about
doing an interview that could help determine the fate of her
husband's once-lightly regarded and then surging quest for the
Republican nomination to challenge President Barack Obama, a
Democrat, in the November 2012 election.
Mrs. Cain has rarely appeared with her genial, outgoing
husband on the campaign trail. The most notable exception was
when she helped him officially launch his campaign in May at
Atlanta's Centennial Park.
While her husband - a businessman, radio personality,
motivational speaker and politician - has always welcomed and
shined in the spotlight, Mrs. Cain has remained as far from it
as possible.
That was true when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S.
Senate in 2004 and it has remained the case as Cain has made
campaign stops, debated his rivals before national television
audiences and toured book stores in cities that, in some cases,
were far from the key states in the looming front-loaded
presidential primary season.
Herman and Gloria Cain met while both were in college in
Atlanta. He was a sophomore at Morehouse College and she was a
freshman at Morris Brown College. According to the account in
Cain's book, the couple has had a faithful, exclusive, loving
relationship since their first date.
They were married in June 1968 and have two grown children
- Melanie and Vincent. Mrs. Cain worked briefly as a teacher
and then a librarian. Mostly she has been a homemaker, her
husband said.
Cain paints an idealized portrait of his wife in the book,
citing her approval as an indication that God supported his
decisions, and praising her traditional Southern cooking
skills.
What kind of First Lady would she make?
"Gloria wants to come up with a 'Grandmommy Project,'
something to do with the children," he said in his book.
