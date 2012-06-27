By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is investigating whether a charity connected to the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce illegally funneled money to the chamber
for political or lobbying purposes, a person familiar with the
situation said.
Schneiderman issued a subpoena on Tuesday to the National
Chamber Foundation, the charitable arm of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, seeking information about a transfer of $18.1 million
to the chamber, the person said.
Schneiderman may look into other organizations that have
charitable and political arms, according to the person, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized
to speak about the matter publicly.
The subpoena to the National Chamber Foundation seeks
emails, bank records, other communication and documentation, the
person said. The foundation has until July 13 to respond.
The National Chamber Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Jennifer Givner, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, declined to
comment on the investigation, which was reported by the New York
Times on Wednesday.
Between 2003 and 2005, the Starr Foundation, a $1.25 billion
foundation chaired by Maurice Greenberg, the former head of
American International Group Inc, gave about $19 million
in grants to the National Chamber Foundation, the person said.
The National Chamber Foundation then loaned $18.1 million to
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the person said. No interest or
principal was paid on the loan until at least 2009, when there
was a principal payment.
Schneiderman is investigating whether money from the Starr
Foundation went through the charitable organization to pay for
political activity disguised as a loan, the person said. The
Starr Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest
business organization, and is the voice in Washington for more
than three million businesses, according to its website.
The National Chamber Foundation is a nonprofit affiliate
group that is barred by tax rules from trying to influence
legislation as a substantial part of its activities and may not
participate in any campaign activity for or against political
candidates.
The person said Schneiderman's office began the probe after
receiving a complaint from an unnamed watchdog group last year.
The probe is being conducted by the charities bureau of the
New York Attorney General's office. Under state law, charities
that raise money or do business in New York must annually file
reports with the attorney general's office and provide an
Internal Revenue Service form if they solicit $25,000 or more in
contributions.
Schneiderman's office brought a lawsuit against Greenberg in
2005 accusing him of distorting AIG's financial condition. A
spokeswoman for the law firm Boies Schiller and Flexner, which
represents Greenberg in the 2005 lawsuit, did not immediately
return a call seeking comment on the probe.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Eddie Evans and Jim
Loney)