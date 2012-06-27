(Adds comment from U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 27 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman has issued a subpoena over the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce's finances, just months before this year's U.S.
elections, the Chamber said on Wednesday.
The Chamber gave no details about the subpoena, but a person
familiar with the situation said Schneiderman was investigating
whether a nonprofit affiliate funneled money to the Chamber for
use in political activity.
Thomas Collamore, the Chamber's vice president for
communications, said the subpoena by Schneiderman, a Democrat,
was "curiously timed."
"In the midst of a highly charged political season, it comes
as no surprise that the New York State Attorney General would
use his office to rehash a very old story about the Chamber's
finances," Collamore said in a statement.
In 2010, a group called U.S. Chamber Watch sent a letter to
the Internal Revenue Service saying the Starr Foundation, a
$1.25 billion foundation chaired by former American
International Group Inc head Maurice Greenberg, had
given about $19 million to the National Chamber Foundation.
The National Chamber Foundation then loaned $18.1 million to
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the letter said. There was no
indication that any significant part of the loan had been
repaid, it said.
Schneiderman's office began the probe after receiving a
complaint from a watchdog group last year, the person familiar
with the situation said.
The Starr Foundation did not return phone calls seeking
comment. A spokeswoman for the law firm Boies Schiller and
Flexner, which represents Greenberg in a different matter with
the New York Attorney General's office, did not comment on the
latest probe.
Jennifer Givner, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, declined to
comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the
New York Times on Wednesday.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest
business organization and is the voice in Washington, D.C. for
more than three million businesses, according to its website.
The National Chamber Foundation is a nonprofit affiliate
group, barred by tax rules from trying to influence legislation
as a substantial part of its activities and which may not
participate in any campaign activity for or against political
candidates.
The probe is being conducted by the charities bureau of the
New York Attorney General's office. Under state law, charities
that raise money or do business in New York must annually file
reports with the attorney general's office and provide an
Internal Revenue Service form if they solicit $25,000 or more in
contributions.
