By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's threat to get tough with China about
its trade practices increases the odds that China-bashing will
permeate a presidential contest to woo U.S. voters seeking a
culprit for the nation's economic malaise.
Pledging this week that he would label China a currency
manipulator, Romney sought both to outline differences with
President Barack Obama and to tap into the U.S. public's rising
concern over China's economic and military growth.
Romney's critique, while not shared by all Republican
candidates, appears to reflect a growing willingness by some in
a party traditionally devoted to free trade to take on China
over trade and currency issues.
"Candidates are out there listening to voters, who are
talking about these issues and they know that we are getting
our lunch eaten by China," said Scott Paul, executive director
of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, which has a major
stake in trade with China.
Paul said a poll the group conducted in July showed that
Republicans were as strong as Democrats in supporting more
assertive U.S. trade policies toward China.
Romney promised on Tuesday that one of his initial
executive orders on his first day as president would be to
"clamp down on the cheaters" by slapping duties on Chinese
imports if Beijing doesn't move quickly to float its currency.
"I will label China as it is, a currency manipulator and I
will go after them for stealing our intellectual property," he
said while unveiling his plan to revive the troubled U.S.
economy and create jobs.
Romney's pledge prompted a sharp rebuttal on Wednesday from
rival candidate Jon Huntsman, who was Obama's ambassador to
Beijing and said his rival "doesn't get" the complex
Sino-American relationship.
"Mitt, now is not the time in a recession to enter a trade
war," Huntsman said during a Republican presidential debate.
"He doesn't get the part that what will fix the U.S-China
relationship, realistically, is fixing our core right here at
home, because our core is weak, and it is broken, and we have
no leverage at the negotiating table."
Polls show Huntsman trailing well behind Romney, Texas
Governor Rick Perry and congresswoman Michele Bachmann.
While China's growing role in the U.S. economy has brought
it greater attention in American politics, "presidential
campaigns don't usually lend themselves to intelligent,
thoughtful discussion," said a China trade consultant, who
requested anonymity.
Comments like Romney's "are generally cost-free at this
stage of the race, but they underscore that there are
constituencies on both sides of the aisle that feel that China
is getting away with far too much by virtue of a range of
mercantilist policies," the consultant said.
NO RESPONSE FROM CHINA
Beijing has not issued any public response to Romney's
broadside. In the past, it has tended to dismiss such criticism
as politically motivated.
Until Romney took aim at Beijing, China lurked in the
background of the Republican campaign, in conservative attacks
on Vice President Joe Biden's seemingly empathetic remarks
about China's one-child policy last month, or as an issue for
Huntsman because he spent two years as Obama's ambassador in
Beijing.
One obscure Republican candidate, Buddy Roemer, gave a
speech on jobs in front of China's embassy in Washington,
quipping that Obama's worker retraining program should teach
Mandarin because that's where U.S. jobs have gone.
But if Romney's point -- that China suppresses the value of
its currency, the yuan, to keep its exports artificially cheap
-- sounds familiar, that's because Obama and his rivals were
making that argument in the 2007-8 Democratic primary race.
China's expanding economy and growing global clout, its
rapidly growing military which in 2011 unveiled both a stealth
fighter jet and an aircraft carrier, and its human rights
record all cause anxiety for American voters, polls show.
So far the websites and platforms of Republican candidates
are very thin on specific trade policies for China.
The threat to force China to allow its currency to float to
market rates has also been at the center of proposed U.S.
legislation since 2005 that has been repeatedly shelved in
favor of negotiations with Beijing.
"President Obama has had five chances to name China as a
currency manipulator, which they certainly are, and he's failed
five times to do it," said the AMA's Paul.
He was referring to the twice-annual report the Treasury
Department submits to Congress on countries deemed to be
manipulating their currencies. The Obama administration, like
its predecessor, has demurred from naming China as a
manipulator.
A spokeswoman for Treasury declined to comment on Romney's
proposals on China's currency.
But Paul recalled that an earlier, well-known free-trade
Republican did not demur from a tough trade stance.
"President Ronald Reagan was for free markets but he was
willing to take on Japan on semi-conductors and, famously, the
value of the yen," he said.
