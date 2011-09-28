(Adds details, quotes) throughout

SIMI VALLEY, Calif, Sept 27 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, asked on Tuesday whether he would reconsider his decision to stay out of the 2012 White House race, referred an audience of Republican supporters to a video of previous denials he intends to run.

Christie, a first-term governor who has been under mounting pressure from Republican leaders to run, was asked about his intentions again following a speech at Ronald Reagan's presidential library.

He answered by telling his audience to look at a nearly two-minute video montage posted on the Politico.com website of previous remarks by Christie ruling out a bid for the Republican presidential nomination next year.

"Everyone go to Politico.com. It's right on the front page. I'm not going to bore you with it now. Click on it, those are the answers. Next question," he said, drawing a collective groan from many in an audience, which included former first lady Nancy Reagan.

Speculation about a possible late entry in the race by Christie gained new intensity this week after his long-time informal adviser, former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean, said Christie was thinking "very seriously" about becoming a presidential candidate. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Todd Eastham)