TRENTON, New Jersey Oct 4 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday he will not seek the Republican nomination to run for president in 2012, ending speculation of his possible White House bid.

"Now is not my time," Christie told a press conference, saying he had spent the past two weeks considering a run after being courted by big Republican donors.

"New Jersey, whether you like it or not, you are stuck with me," he said, adding he has "unfinished business" as governor.

Christie had said for months he would not seek the Republican nomination to run against President Barack Obama in 2012, saying he was not ready. But strong pressure from many donors and party activists concerned about the strength of the current Republican field prompted Christie to reconsider.

