UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TRENTON, New Jersey Oct 4 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday he will not seek the Republican nomination to run for president in 2012, ending speculation of his possible White House bid.
"Now is not my time," Christie told a press conference, saying he had spent the past two weeks considering a run after being courted by big Republican donors.
"New Jersey, whether you like it or not, you are stuck with me," he said, adding he has "unfinished business" as governor.
Christie had said for months he would not seek the Republican nomination to run against President Barack Obama in 2012, saying he was not ready. But strong pressure from many donors and party activists concerned about the strength of the current Republican field prompted Christie to reconsider.
(Reporting by Mark Egan, Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.