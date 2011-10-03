WASHINGTON Oct 3 Republican Chris Christie discussed a possible run for president with top advisers over the weekend and needs to decide by week's end, a Republican familiar with the discussions said on Monday.

Christie, the New Jersey governor, has been wrestling with whether to jump into the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and is under strong pressure from many donors and party activists to do so.

"He is thinking about it," said the Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "He did meet with the advisers this weekend. From the way it's characterized to me, he's still not planning to run unless they give him some kind of compelling argument."

A complication for a run at this stage would be the challenge of organizing a national campaign with the first U.S. nominating contests, the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, about three months away.

"He and his advisers understand the timeline, that if he's not in the race by the end of this week, that it's not going to be possible to do this," the official said.