WASHINGTON Oct 3 Republican Chris Christie
discussed a possible run for president with top advisers over
the weekend and needs to decide by week's end, a Republican
familiar with the discussions said on Monday.
Christie, the New Jersey governor, has been wrestling with
whether to jump into the race for the 2012 Republican
presidential nomination and is under strong pressure from many
donors and party activists to do so.
"He is thinking about it," said the Republican, who spoke
on condition of anonymity. "He did meet with the advisers this
weekend. From the way it's characterized to me, he's still not
planning to run unless they give him some kind of compelling
argument."
A complication for a run at this stage would be the
challenge of organizing a national campaign with the first U.S.
nominating contests, the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire
primary, about three months away.
"He and his advisers understand the timeline, that if he's
not in the race by the end of this week, that it's not going to
be possible to do this," the official said.
