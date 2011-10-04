NEW YORK Oct 4 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie unexpectedly added a 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) press conference to his schedule on Tuesday, setting the stage for him to address speculation he may run for the White House.

Christie has said for months he will not seek the Republican nomination to run against U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012, saying he is not ready. But strong pressure from many donors and party activists concerned about the strength of the current Republican field prompted Christie to reconsider.

The press conference had no stated agenda.