By Jason McLure
| NASHUA, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. Nov 9 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie made good on Wednesday on a promise to pitch in for
Mitt Romney's bid for the 2012 Republican presidential
nomination.
Christie made two stops in the early primary state of New
Hampshire in what seemed to be an effort to solidify Romney's
support among the state's many moderate Republicans.
Long discussed as a potential Republican candidate for
president in 2012, Christie instead endorsed Romney in October
and promised at the time to be an active campaigner for the
former Massachusetts governor.
The move immediately sparked talk of a Romney-Christie
ticket. Romney has described the two as "great friends."
In Nashua, Christie praised Romney's ability to work across
the aisle with Democrats while governor.
Christie slammed President Barack Obama for projecting a
"pessimistic" view of the U.S. economy and echoed Romney's
regular suggestions that Obama was attempting to divide America
between rich and poor.
"He's saying to them, 'The American pie is only so big and
we can't grow it anymore,'" Christie told a group of about 150
Republicans gathered at the home of a former state senator.
New Hampshire Democrats, who have launched regular attacks
against Romney and largely ignored the rest of the Republican
field given Romney's large lead in the state, criticized
Christie's arrival in the state.
"Governor Christie and Mitt Romney have a lot in common --
one's a former governor who failed to create jobs and the
other's a current governor who failed to create jobs," said a
statement from New Hampshire Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley.
Earlier, Christie visited Romney's New Hampshire campaign
office in Manchester and telephoned Romney before Wednesday's
Republican debate in Michigan, advising him to "be yourself."
Christie promised to campaign for Romney soon in Florida
and Iowa and to return to New Hampshire before its Jan. 10
primary.
(Reporting by Jason McLure. Editing by Ros Krasny and Peter
Bohan)