UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON Oct 4 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will not run for the Republican nomination against President Barack Obama in 2012, according to a high-level Republican source.
Speculation had been swirling for weeks about whether Christie, who has been lobbied heavily by well-connected Republican donors to jump in, would run.
The governor is scheduled to give a press conference in New Jersey at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) to officially announce his intentions.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon and Steve Holland, Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.