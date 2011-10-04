WASHINGTON Oct 4 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will not run for the Republican nomination against President Barack Obama in 2012, according to a high-level Republican source.

Speculation had been swirling for weeks about whether Christie, who has been lobbied heavily by well-connected Republican donors to jump in, would run.

The governor is scheduled to give a press conference in New Jersey at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) to officially announce his intentions.

(Reporting by Kim Dixon and Steve Holland, Editing by Sandra Maler)