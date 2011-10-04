* Some donors wait for clarity over who can beat Obama
* Romney, Perry contending for big campaign donors
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 At least one well-heeled
backer of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shifted support to
former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney on Tuesday after
Christie declined to join the Republican U.S. presidential
race, and others are expected to follow.
After Christie's announcement, Home Depot co-founder Ken
Langone signed up with the Romney camp, according to the
campaign.
Langone, industrialist David Koch and hedge fund giant Paul
Singer were among the elite fund-raisers who implored the
Christie to seek the Republican nomination to run against
President Barack Obama in 2012. [ID:nN1E7930H1]
Other major donors have been on the fence waiting for the
Republican race to shake out, with Romney and Texas Governor
Rick Perry trading front-runner status, as others emerge and
fall.
With Christie out of the race and the field largely set,
signs are that Romney will be the biggest benefactor, some
fund-raisers and analysts said.
"This is a good day for Mitt Romney," said a major
fundraiser for former President George W. Bush, a Republican,
who asked not to be identified so he could speak freely. "Maybe
some of them will go for Perry but I doubt it."
Some of the high-profile fans of Christie were backers of
former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in his presidential
bids. Giuliani, a prolific fundraiser in 2008 before his
campaign fizzled, is a social moderate and fiscal conservative,
akin to Romney.
Romney and Perry are each now attracting about 23 percent
of Republican voter support, according to an average of polls
compiled by Real Clear Politics.
Romney and Perry are also close in the money race. Their
campaigns must release third-quarter fundraising figures by
Oct. 15, and both are expected to raise between $10 million and
$15 million.
Both are aggressively courting big donors, who will be
vital to mounting a national campaign next year and going up
against a Democratic president who broke fundraising records in
2008.
BACK AND FORTH RACE
Romney was the early front-runner in the race for the
nomination to oppose Obama's re-election bid, but he faded when
Perry entered the race in August, in part due to conservatives'
unease over his moderate record.
But Perry's fortunes have faded in turn, hit by weak debate
performances and verbal gaffes that raised questions for some
big donors about his ability to beat Obama.
"We're a little schizophrenic in the party right now," said
Ed Rogers, who was an aide to former Republican President
George H.W. Bush.
"My sense always was that (the Christie speculation) was a
lot of media hype and a few very rich men in New York City who
wanted Superman to come out of the heavens," said Brian
Ballard, a Romney fundraiser in Florida.
The 2012 campaign is expected to be the priciest ever, with
several billions of dollars spent, in the wake of court rulings
that dramatically loosened campaign finance restrictions.
Obama is now seen as vulnerable with the weak economy and
polls showing fewer than 45 percent of Americans approve of his
job performance, but he is off to a strong fundraising start.
His campaign had raised $47 million by June 30, dwarfing
all Republican contenders. He also has $38 million from the
Democratic National Committee at his disposal.
But those with ties to big business are especially anxious
to unseat Obama.
Christie backer billionaire Langone asked Obama in a cable
television town hall last year to "not make people in business
feel like we're villains or criminals or doing something
wrong."
Hedge fund executive Singer is also a Giuliani backer and
helped drive him to fundraising success in 2008.
Among the other Christie backers are Koch, who runs the oil
and industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, which funds many
conservative causes, including Tea Party groups.
Still, Koch gave the maximum amount to Romney's
presidential campaign in 2008.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon, editing by Vicki Allen)