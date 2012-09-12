MIAMI, Sept 11 Former President Bill Clinton
delivered another enthusiastic pitch for President Barack Obama
on Tuesday, telling a Florida audience packed with college
students that Republicans are a threat to education funding and
healthcare.
A crowd of more than 2,000 people braved the rain to line up
at Florida International University in west Miami to hear
Clinton, who last week gave a well-received speech at the
Democratic National Convention calling for Obama's re-election.
Clinton, aiming to help Obama beat Republican challenger
Mitt Romney in the Nov. 6 election, reprised the theme of
"shared responsibility" between government and society that
played a central role in his convention speech in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
A "militant, bitter anti-government strategy" is no way to
build a modern society, Clinton told the crowd. "It's not
business versus government the way it's set up by our opponents.
It's business and government working together."
Much of the speech was dedicated to healthcare and
criticizing Republican proposals regarding the Medicare health
insurance program for the elderly.
"The Medicare trust fund instead of running out of money in
2024 will now go broke in 2016 because we're spending more money
on it," Clinton said, referring to Republican proposals. "Which
means either they'll have to change Medicare as we know it even
eight years earlier than they promised to, or take more money
away from education, not to pay for seniors on Medicare but to
pay for providers."
In Charlotte last week, Clinton gave a powerful endorsement
of Obama in a 50-minute speech to party faithful that brought
the house down. He ended by bowing before Obama on stage before
the two embraced.
Florida is one of a handful of swing states that political
analysts say are key to deciding the November election.
Obama concluded a two-day bus tour of the battleground state
over the weekend, making appeals to independents, Latinos and
senior citizens.
Clinton got the loudest cheers when he praised the Obama
administration for reducing interest rates for student loans.
"Starting in 2013 every student who borrows money under the
federal student loan program, however much you borrow will be
able to pay that loan back for up to 20 years for a small fixed
percentage of your income," he said.
He also advocated increasing Pell grants for low-income
students "and making it possible for everyone to pay them back
as a limited percentage of their income."