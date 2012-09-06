By John Whitesides
| CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 When you're Bill
Clinton, you don't really need a script.
The former president electrified the Democratic convention
on Wednesday night with an impassioned defense of President
Barack Obama's record and a sharp denunciation of the economic
policies of Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
The 48-minute address was classic Clinton: folksy, funny and
at times professorial. He detailed Obama's first-term challenges
in simple language, all the while treating the prepared text of
the speech as more of a rough outline.
Although the text prepared for delivery measured about 3,200
words, Clinton's speech to a roaring crowd of Democrats and tens
of millions of television viewers clocked in at more than 5,000
words.
Even his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, could not
resist a crack about his fondness for long-winded digressions.
"My husband read parts of his speech to me over the last few
days. I received the 'as prepared' version, which I'm anxious -
when I can - to compare with the 'as delivered' version," she
told reporters while on a visit to East Timor, where she watched
the speech after meeting the prime minister.
It was nothing new for Bill Clinton, who is known for
winging much of his 1994 State of the Union address after the
wrong version was loaded into the teleprompter.
As delivered, Wednesday's speech was filled with Southern
colloquialisms like "y'all" and "ain't." Clinton offered
frequent embellishments to a text that Obama campaign officials
acknowledged on Wednesday would be a work-in-progress until the
moment Clinton spoke.
When Clinton described the audacity of Republican vice
presidential nominee Paul Ryan's criticism of Obama's cuts in
the Medicare health program for seniors - the same cuts Ryan
offered in his own budget - he ad libbed his own description.
"It takes some brass to attack a guy for doing what you
did," Clinton said.
He also added a riff on founding father George Washington,
the first president, to a prepared testimonial on America's
resilience.
"People have predicted our demise ever since George
Washington was criticized for being a mediocre surveyor with a
bad set of wooden, false teeth," he said.
It was the kind of speech that audiences love - and Clinton
knew it. The crowd in Charlotte interrupted him to applaud and
laugh more than 100 times, according to official transcripts.
"Now you're having a good time," he said at one point, "But
this is getting serious, and I want you to listen."
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alistair Bell
and Alden Bentley)