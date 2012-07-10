* House expected to pass 31st healthcare repeal effort
* Boehner: We trying to 'repeal it, defund it, replace it'
* Democrats say House bid is pointless, time-wasting
By Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, July 10 Since Republicans took
control of the House of Representatives, they have introduced by
their own count 30 bills to get rid of or gut the law they call
"Obamacare," bearing titles such as the "Reclaiming Individual
Liberty Act," the "repeal the Job killing health care law" act
and the "NObamacare Act of 2012."
On Tuesday they began debate on the 31st, the "Repeal of the
Obamacare Act," which is certain to win passage when the House
votes on Wednesday and just as certain to go no further, since
the Senate and White House are both in Democratic hands.
It will be the second time the House has voted an outright
repeal of the Obama administration's healthcare law. The first
came just after Republicans won control of the chamber in the
2010 election.
The main change between then and now was the Supreme Court's
ruling on June 28 upholding the law as a valid exercise of
Congress' taxing power.
Representative Patrick Tiberi was among the Republicans who
cited the court's ruling during the debate in support of the
argument that, contrary to the Obama administration's claim, the
law was a tax increase.
It's "a tax hike on the middle class," said Republican
Representative Diane Black.
In response, Democratic Representative Frank Pallone argued
that the law is actually a "tax cut," because the individual
mandate requiring purchase of healthcare means Americans will no
longer have to foot the bill for treatment of the uninsured.
Republicans make no pretense that they can repeal the
healthcare law. Rather, the House vote is aimed at scoring
political points and turning up the heat on Obama and his fellow
Democrats in advance of the Nov. 6 congressional and
presidential elections.
'DO EVERYTHING TO STOP IT'
"The American people do not want to go down the path of
Obamacare," House Speaker John Boehner declared o n Tuesday
sh ortly before his chamber began consideration of the new bill.
"That's why we voted over 30 times to repeal it, defund it,
replace it," Boehner said. "We are resolved to have this law go
away and we are going to do everything we can to stop it."
Democratic Representative Sander Levin said during the
debate Tuesday that the House was merely "going through the
motions" once again.
Democratic Representative Jim McDermott called it "a
pointless time-wasting exercise. The game is over," he said.
Public support for the healthcare law, despite some
fluctuation, is divided just as it was in 2010. Neither side has
made significant lasting headway.
Some recent polling has suggested that the law is of low
importance to voters compared to other issues. A Washington
Post-ABC News poll published Tuesday showed more voters than in
the past saying the healthcare law will not be a factor when
they cast their vote in November.
Another poll - a Kaiser Family Foundation survey taken after
the Supreme Court upheld the law's constitutionality l ate last
month - found that 51 percent of independents and 82 percent of
Democrats said opponents should move on to other issues. But 69
percent of Republican respondents said they want to see efforts
continued to rollback the law.
TARGETING HOUSE OPPONENTS OF THE LAW
The House Democratic Campaign Committee (DCCC) , sensing a
possible shift in public opinion on the healthcare law, b egan a
campaign after the Supreme Court ruling that targets seven House
Republican opponents of the law.
In campaign ads, the DCCC accuses them of being more
interested in protecting insurance company campaign donors than
helping meet the healthcare needs of their own constituents.
Explaining why Republicans would want to continue debating
the law when there is no chance of repealing it, Ron Bonjean, a
former House Republican leadership aide turned political
strategist, said the showdowns on healthcare, as well as on tax
cuts later this year, "will be two of the most significant votes
that members will take in this Congress."
"It will show voters who's for creating jobs and who's for
raising taxes," Bonjean said.
A spokesman for House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi fired
back: "Americans are looking for jobs, and Republicans are
looking to score cheap political points with message bills to
nowhere."
(Editing by Fred Barbash and Philip Barbara)