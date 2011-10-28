* More companies reveal direct political spending
* Spending through trade groups harder to track
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 More American companies are
bending to shareholder pressure to reveal their spending to
sway political campaigns despite court decisions allowing
unfettered corporate cash in elections, according to a study
released on Friday.
Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N), IBM (IBM.N) and Merck & Co
(MRK.N) are among the big names with the best grades from the
Center for Political Accountability, a foundation-funded group
that pushes companies to open up their books.
The landmark Citizens United ruling by the U.S. Supreme
Court in 2010 ended most restrictions on campaign donations by
corporations and unions, giving these groups the ability to
write fat checks to back political causes.
But pressure has been building for years from shareholders
of public firms to shed light on such spending. Proponents of
disclosure argue that getting involved in politics poses big
risks for a company's reputation and brand.
Target Corp (TGT.N) learned that lesson the hard way, when
it gave $150,000 in 2010 to a Minnesota business group that
backed a Republican candidate for governor who was a staunch
opponent of gay marriage.
Potential shareholder ire "has got the attention of
companies because now there is greater recognition that
political spending poses real risks," said Bruce Freed,
president of the Center for Political Accountability. "Are they
there yet? No. But the direction is important."
The candidate ultimately lost the race but Target was
forced to defend itself from shareholders and some in the
public, who threatened a boycott.
Shareholders have had increasing success in pushing
companies to open up about their donations. Of the 33
resolutions at major companies that made it to a shareholder
vote in 2011, the average support was about 34 percent,
according to the Center. Several years back, support of such
resolutions was about 10 percent.
Three-fifths of the Standard & Poor's 100 companies are now
reporting direct corporate spending, while 43 companies report
some information about political spending through third parties
like trade groups, the survey found.
Before the Citizens United ruling, companies could spend
$5,000 from their employee-funded political action committees
on a candidate per election. Now, there are no limits.
Citizens United and other legal rulings will help make the
2012 presidential election the costliest ever, with a price tag
of $6 billion or more, according to some independent
estimates.
SECRET FUNDS
Some well-known corporations say they would not risk their
brand by giving to a group with an overly political agenda.
"Most companies are worried about alienating consumers,"
said Wesley Bizzell, assistant general counsel of tobacco
conglomerate Altria (MO.N), which scored in the top tier in the
survey.
Under Citizens United, pro-business trade groups like the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other tax-exempt entities won new
powers to spend unlimited pools of cash without disclosing
donors.
Corporate America has a ways to go in detailing this
funding, Freed and other activists said.
"All of the secret money is being laundered through tax-
exempt groups, which means, if a corporation is going to agree
to disclose its political activities, to be effective, it must
include the money it gives to trade associations," said Fred
Wertheimer, a veteran campaign finance lawyer and president of
Democracy 21, which promotes campaign finance reform.
The use of funds from undisclosed sources rose to to $135
million in the 2010 elections, up from about $76 million in
2008, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive
Politics.
IBM, for example, requires that the money it gives to the
Chamber not be for political activity such as advertising.
But most companies do not put such restrictions on the
funds to these organizations.
"There is a lot of latitude for organizations to have it
both ways." said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the
nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)