* At issue century-old Montana law
* Montana court upheld it despite US Supreme Court ruling in
2010
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Corporations and a
political advocacy group asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday
to allow them to spend freely before Montana's 2012 elections,
citing the court's major campaign finance ruling two years ago.
The three plaintiffs asked the justices to first put on hold
and then ultimately overturn a decision by the Montana Supreme
Court in December that upheld a century-old state law banning
independent corporate campaign spending.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the Montana decision
contradicted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that gave
corporations the constitutional free-speech right to spend
freely to support or oppose candidates for federal office.
James Bopp, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the Montana
case, expressed confidence the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn
the ruling, based on its decision in the case known as Citizens
United.
"Unequivocally, Citizens United means that corporate
independent expenditure bans are invalid under the United States
Constitution. The Montana Supreme Court has shirked its
responsibility to follow that decision and the United States
Supreme Court should reverse their ruling," he said.
The Montana Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Supreme
Court's decision two years ago did not control the outcome
because the Montana law was different and justified by the
state's interest in preventing corporate corruption and
influence in politics.
The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit challenging Montana's law
just a few months after the Supreme Court's ruling.
They said they want to use corporate funds to communicate to
voters which candidates they support and oppose in the run-up to
this year's elections. The state's primary elections are
scheduled for June 5 and general elections are set for early
November.
The Supreme Court case is American Tradition Partnership v.
Attorney General of Montana, No. 11-A762.
(Reporting By James Vicini)