Aug 9 Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls will swarm Iowa this week for a debate and a straw poll that could be a make-or-break test of strength for struggling candidates like Tim Pawlenty. [ID:nN1E7770X2]

The first contests on the road to the 2012 Republican presidential nomination are scheduled to take place in February, but there is a series of important events on the political calendar before then.

The schedule of nominating contests, which traditionally opens in Iowa and New Hampshire, could change depending on whether other states such as Florida follow through with plans to jump ahead in the order and hold earlier contests.

Officials in Iowa and New Hampshire have promised to adjust the dates of their contests if necessary to ensure they are first in the presidential nominating process.

Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar.

2011

Aug. 11 - A Republican debate in Iowa

Aug. 13 - The Iowa Republican straw poll, a key early gauge of candidate strength

Sept. 12 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida, site of nominating convention

Sept. 14 - Rescheduled Republican debate at Reagan library in California

Sept. 22-24 - Republicans hold a debate and a straw poll in Orlando, Florida

Oct. 18 - A Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 10 - A Republican debate in Iowa

2012

Jan. 30 - Republican debate in Iowa

Feb. 6 - Iowa caucuses, first contest in presidential nominating race

Feb. 14 - New Hampshire primary

Feb. 18 - Nevada caucuses

Feb. 28 - South Carolina primary

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states

Aug. 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

Sept. 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

Nov. 6 - Election Day (Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington; editing by Mohammad Zargham)