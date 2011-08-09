Aug 9 Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls
will swarm Iowa this week for a debate and a straw poll that
could be a make-or-break test of strength for struggling
candidates like Tim Pawlenty. [ID:nN1E7770X2]
The first contests on the road to the 2012 Republican
presidential nomination are scheduled to take place in
February, but there is a series of important events on the
political calendar before then.
The schedule of nominating contests, which traditionally
opens in Iowa and New Hampshire, could change depending on
whether other states such as Florida follow through with plans
to jump ahead in the order and hold earlier contests.
Officials in Iowa and New Hampshire have promised to adjust
the dates of their contests if necessary to ensure they are
first in the presidential nominating process.
Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential
campaign calendar.
2011
Aug. 11 - A Republican debate in Iowa
Aug. 13 - The Iowa Republican straw poll, a key early gauge
of candidate strength
Sept. 12 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida, site of
nominating convention
Sept. 14 - Rescheduled Republican debate at Reagan library
in California
Sept. 22-24 - Republicans hold a debate and a straw poll in
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 18 - A Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 10 - A Republican debate in Iowa
2012
Jan. 30 - Republican debate in Iowa
Feb. 6 - Iowa caucuses, first contest in presidential
nominating race
Feb. 14 - New Hampshire primary
Feb. 18 - Nevada caucuses
Feb. 28 - South Carolina primary
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states
Aug. 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida
Sept. 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North
Carolina
Nov. 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington; editing by
Mohammad Zargham)