WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Texas Governor Rick Perry,
the lead Republican presidential candidate, on Monday tempered
earlier comments about Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
but held firm in his opposition to more monetary stimulus from
the central bank.
Perry, who caused a stir in August when he said "we would
treat him pretty ugly down in Texas" if Bernanke launched
another round of buying government bonds to lower interest
rates -- known as quantitative easing -- rolled back on Monday,
critizing the practice without targeting the Fed chief.
"I said that if you are allowing the Federal Reserve to be
used for political purposes that it would be almost
treasonous," Perry said at a Republican debate when asked if he
stood by his earlier comments.
Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, who has said he
would not re-appoint Bernanke, has been less critical of the
Fed and defended the central bank's role to preserve the value
of currency and ensure investor confidence.
"Of course we should see what the Fed is doing - there
should be some oversight to make sure that it is acting
properly - but at the same time we need to recognize we need to
have a Fed," Romney said.
Eight candidates gathered in Florida to face-off in the
race to win the Republican nomination and the chance to unseat
Democratic President Barack Obama.
