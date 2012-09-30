* Romney under pressure to change the momentum
* First half hour is crucial
* Body language conveys stress, confidence
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The debate between President
Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney on Wednesday
marks the first time the two candidates will be able to
challenge each other directly on the economic issues that have
been the focus of the presidential campaign.
Viewers should be able to determine how each candidate fares
by keeping an eye on the following five factors:
* ROMNEY ON OFFENSE, OBAMA ON DEFENSE
With less than six weeks to go until the election, Romney is
under pressure to deliver a performance that shifts the momentum
in his direction.
Obama, on the other hand, merely needs to avoid a
catastrophic performance that could cause independent voters to
reassess their support.
Both are experienced and competent debaters, but neither
appears to enjoy the give and take that occurs at these events.
For each candidate, the challenge will be to rattle their
opponent enough to prompt an off-script outburst.
"Obama just wants to avoid any big mistakes. Typically
candidates are undone more by their own mistakes than by the
successes of their opponents, the witty ripostes or devastating
one liners of their opponents," said George Washington
University political science professor John Sides.
"For Romney, there's more pressure and he really needs the
debate to change the dynamic of the race."
* EYES NEVER LIE
Television is a visual medium, and the body language of the
candidates can have a bigger impact than their words.
Democratic Vice President Al Gore's repeated sighs in a 2000
debate with George W. Bush turned voters off, while Bush drew
negative attention in 2004 when he scowled while his Democratic
opponent John Kerry spoke. Bush's father, President George H.W.
Bush, looked at his watch in a 1992 debate, a move that many
interpreted as impatient and aloof.
Obama and Romney want to avoid obvious missteps like these,
but more subtle signals can also signal to viewers that
candidates aren't on the level.
Shoulder shrugs indicate uncertainty, a wrinkled upper lip
signals disgust, and eye blinking, either too much or too
little, can convey stress, said body-language expert Janine
Driver, author of "You Can't Lie to Me."
On the other hand, a candidate conveys confidence when he
turns his body to face his opponent.
"We'll see them face each other when they think they're
going to knock it out of the park," Driver said. "I call it
'navel intelligence.'"
* WHO WINS THE FIRST ROUND?
Alert viewers will be able to get a sense of how the debate
will play in the news media by watching the first 30 minutes
closely, although the impact of the debate probably won't
register in opinion polls until several days after the event.
Candidates need to establish their themes and launch their
most important attacks early in the debate, while reporters and
analysts are still forming their impressions about how the
debate is going, according to former Gore adviser Ron Klain.
"While you can lose a debate at any time, you can only win
it in the first 30 minutes," Klain wrote in a memo for the
centrist Democratic think tank Third Way.
* THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Both candidates have charged each other with playing fast
and loose with the facts, and each will try to pin their
opponent down on areas where they think they are vulnerable.
Obama frequently charges that Romney's tax and budget plans
"don't add up." Expect Obama to challenge Romney to explain
which tax loopholes he would close in order to lower income tax
rates without adding to budget deficits.
"His tax plan seems to be to just extend tax cuts for the
highest income. He has 90 minutes to give specifics," Obama
campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week.
Romney, meanwhile, has indicated that he plans to press
Obama when the president strays from the truth. He will have to
do so without directly calling the president a liar - a move
that could backfire among independent voters.
"Am I going to spend my time correcting things that aren't
quite accurate? Or am I going to spend my time talking about the
things I want to talk about?" Romney said earlier this month.
* WILL ROMNEY THROW BUSH UNDER THE BUS?
Romney has tried to make the election a referendum on
Obama's economic stewardship, but many voters still pin the
blame for the sluggish economy and high unemployment on his
predecessor in the White House, Republican George W. Bush.
"Until Governor Romney can show why his policies would be
different from Bush's policies, then we think it is highly
unlikely that he can win," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian
Gardner wrote in a research note.
The conservative National Review says Romney should
acknowledge that problems like the mounting national debt and
the Byzantine tax code were in place long before Obama took
office, but argue the current president has failed to fix them.
Taking on the Bush legacy will be tricky. The 43rd president
remains an unpopular figure with the public at large, but an
out-an-out repudiation could anger Romney's core Republican
supporters.