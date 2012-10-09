* More fireworks expected than in first Obama-Romney debate
* Ryan has to prove he knows foreign policy
* Debate may spotlight Medicare issue
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 U.S. vice presidential debates
usually don't matter much, but the Oct. 11 showdown between
Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and Republican challenger Paul
Ryan could be an exception.
Democrats are counting on Biden to blunt the momentum of
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who has gained
ground after a strong debate performance against President
Barack Obama last week.
Opinion polls show the race for the White House virtually
tied with four weeks to go until the election.
Here are five things to watch for in Thursday's debate in
Danville, Kentucky:
FIREWORKS
Biden and Ryan have shown a greater willingness to mix it up
than their buttoned-down bosses, and both seem comfortable
playing the traditional vice-presidential role of attack dog.
"I'd be surprised if there weren't far more fireworks in
this debate than there were in the first presidential debate,"
said University of Maine political science professor Mark
Brewer.
Biden, 69, is not known for his reserve, and his outspoken
remarks on the campaign trail have sometimes made news for the
wrong reasons. But as a veteran of two presidential campaigns
and 36 years in the Senate, he's an experienced debater who can
combine a down-to-earth demeanor with deep policy knowledge.
As one of the conservative movement's foremost thinkers,
Ryan, 42, combines a polite demeanor with an unflinching
willingness to outline steps that would dramatically scale back
the role of the federal government.
He has not debated at this level before, but he has years of
experience selling conservative ideas to voters who are not
predisposed to liking them. His congressional district in
southeastern Wisconsin is one of the most politically balanced
in the country, but he has won re-election easily over the past
14 years even as he has called for scaling back popular
entitlement programs.
LIAR, LIAR
Democrats feel that Obama let too many of Romney's
assertions on taxes, health care and other topics go
unchallenged during their first of three televised debates on
Wednesday. Since then, the Obama campaign has rolled out a
string of online videos that accuse Romney of lying about
energy, health care, taxes and education.
Biden has said he won't let any questionable claims go
unchallenged, and Democratic allies say it will be important to
prevent Ryan from glossing over controversial policy details.
"You have to call these guys out if they're going to try to
pretend to be people that they're not," said Jared Bernstein, a
former economist for the Obama administration.
MEDICARE
Last week's presidential debate was all over the map on
economic issues, but the vice presidential encounter could hinge
on one topic: Medicare.
Ryan built his reputation on a proposal that would partially
privatize the government-run medical plan for the elderly and
handicapped in an effort to prevent health costs from swamping
the federal budget. Democrats say the plan would force retirees
to pay thousands of dollars more for medical treatment.
Romney adopted the idea as his own last year, though he has
avoided explaining in detail its financial impact for
participants and the country as a whole.
Expect Biden to come out swinging on that one - Democrats
have won elections for decades by warning that Republicans would
gut the program, and the issue seems to be working in their
favor this year.
But Ryan has years of practice describing the plan to
skeptical audiences. Thursday's debate could be the best chance
yet for the Republican ticket to win over independent voters who
worry that Obama hasn't done enough to rein in trillion-dollar
budget deficits.
CAN RYAN HANDLE FOREIGN POLICY?
The Romney campaign has stepped up its critique of the Obama
administration's foreign policy after last month's attacks on
U.S. diplomatic missions in the Middle East, and Ryan doubtless
will be well-briefed on the ins and outs of foreign affairs.
But in Biden, he'll be facing a former chairman of the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee who handled the Obama
administration's withdrawal from Iraq.
On paper, the mismatch is stark. But that doesn't
necessarily mean Biden has an advantage.
"Sometimes you get so far down in the weeds that you know so
much that you're ineffective," said Southern Methodist
University political scientist Cal Jillson. "What Biden has to
do is take everything that he knows and distill it into
easy-to-digest sound bites for voters who are not experts. Ryan
has to do the same thing, but he has to sound as if he knows
enough to be credible."
FOUR YEARS DOWN THE ROAD
This is the only time these two candidates will meet in a
debate this year, but it might not be the last. If Obama wins
re-election on Nov. 6, Ryan would be viewed as a leading
contender for the 2016 Republican nomination. As sitting vice
president, Biden could have a strong chance at winning his
party's nomination in four years as well.
But if the debate is an early audition for the next
presidential race, the risks are more on the down side as a poor
performance can harm a candidate's chances down the road.
Republican nominee Sarah Palin's winking 2008 performance
against Biden was lampooned by late-night television shows.
Democrat John Edwards' reputation took a hit after his 2004
matchup with Republican Vice President Dick Cheney.
Dan Quayle may have been on the receiving end of the most
famous barb in debating history in 1988 after the Republican
likened himself to Democratic President John Kennedy. "Jack
Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy,"
Democrat Lloyd Bentsen replied.
Though Quayle and his boss, George H.W. Bush, went on to win
the White House, the zinger helped cement Quayle's reputation as
a political lightweight. He has not served in elected office
since.