By John Whitesides
AMES, Iowa, Aug 11 Eight Republican White House
hopefuls meet in a nationally televised debate on Thursday,
hoping to generate momentum two days before an Iowa straw poll
that will test the strength of their campaigns.
The first Republican debate in nearly two months will give
struggling contenders like Tim Pawlenty an opportunity to make
an impression on Iowa voters before they deliver their verdict
in Saturday's nonbinding straw poll.
It also gives the rest of the Republican pack a chance to
directly confront front-runner Mitt Romney, who was not
challenged at the last debate and has largely ignored his
rivals to focus his campaign-trail attacks on President Barack
Obama.
With less than six months remaining before Iowa holds the
first presidential nominating contest in 2012, time is running
short for candidates to begin making up ground.
"Given the placement in Iowa just ahead of the straw poll,
you will see a lot of attention on this debate," said Donna
Hoffman, a political scientist at the University of Northern
Iowa.
"I think the campaigns are going to make a calculus that it
is time to take on Romney," she said. "There will be a lot of
people trying to get noticed and a lot of positioning on social
issues."
The debate will be held at Iowa State University, site of
Saturday's straw poll, an unofficial mock election that serves
as an early gauge of the popularity and organizational muscle
of Republican candidates in Iowa.
Looming over the debate is the likely candidacy of Texas
Governor Rick Perry, who is expected to make his intent to
enter the race clear on Saturday during an appearance in South
Carolina that coincides with the straw poll.
Perry also will travel to the early-voting state of New
Hampshire on Saturday and visit Iowa on Sunday in a blitz that
will steal attention from the straw poll winner and signal his
intention to run an aggressive and broad campaign.
COMPETITION FOR ROMNEY
Perry, a staunch social and religious conservative,
stresses his strong job creation record in Texas. That could
help him compete with Romney for the party's pro-business wing
and make him a formidable challenger to Obama.
The debate, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on
Friday), also will feature plenty of other story lines in a
field of potential challengers to Obama that has not impressed
some Republicans.
U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann will be looking to
repeat her successful performance in New Hampshire's June
debate and continue her strong showing in Iowa, where she leads
polls.
Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, whose campaign has
stalled after a much anticipated debut in June, will be making
his first debate appearance on the national stage.
Huntsman is not participating in the straw poll or
competing in Iowa, focusing instead on New Hampshire and
Florida. Romney also is not participating in the straw poll but
says he will compete in the state's caucuses next year.
Pawlenty, the former Minnesota governor who has lagged in
single digits in polls in Iowa and nationally, faces a possible
make-or-break test in the straw poll and the debate could be
his last chance for a direct appeal to Iowa voters.
"He has to gin up some enthusiasm, and he just hasn't done
it yet," Hoffman said.
Also participating in the debate will be former House
Speaker Newt Gingrich, businessman Herman Cain, former Senator
Rick Santorum and U.S. Representative Ron Paul.
U.S. Representative Thaddeus McCotter, who is on the straw
poll ballot, was not allowed to participate in the debate by
the Fox News sponsors because he had not garnered 1 percent
support in recent polls.
