By John Whitesides
AMES, Iowa, Aug 11 U.S. Republicans Michele
Bachmann and Tim Pawlenty clashed repeatedly over their records
during a presidential debate on Thursday, two days before they
vie for conservative support in a straw poll that could make or
break their campaigns.
The fierce exchanges between the two Minnesotans
highlighted a nationally televised presidential debate that
also featured heavy criticism of President Barack Obama's
economic leadership by eight Republican White House hopefuls.
The debate was the opening act for Saturday's Iowa straw
poll, a traditional test of campaign strength in the state that
holds the first presidential nominating contest in 2012.
But the debate and straw poll were overshadowed by Texas
Governor Rick Perry's plan to enter the race on Saturday, a
move that could dramatically reshape the contest and vault him
into the top tier of contenders with front-runner Mitt Romney.
In Iowa, Pawlenty is desperately seeking to gain ground on
Bachmann, a conservative and Tea Party favorite who leads polls
in the state. He wasted little time in ripping into her record
in Congress.
"It's an indisputable fact that her record of
accomplishment and results is nonexistent," said Pawlenty, the
former governor of Minnesota who was criticized when he passed
up an opportunity to criticize Romney in the last debate.
He said Bachmann, a U.S. representative from Minnesota, had
fought in Congress against spending, against the healthcare
overhaul and against other initiatives that had passed despite
her efforts.
"She said she's got a titanium spine. It's not her spine
we're worried about, it's her record of results," he said. "If
that's your view of effective leadership with results, please
stop, because you're killing us."
'SOUNDS LIKE OBAMA'
Bachmann responded by attacking Pawlenty's record as
governor, including his support for a state cap and trade
environmental plan and for individual mandates in healthcare.
"That sounds a lot more like Barack Obama if you ask me,"
she said.
Pawlenty shot back that Bachmann had "a record of
misstating and making false statements."
The repeated clashes between the two contenders caused
former Senator Rick Santorum to interrupt at one point and beg
moderators of the debate to ask him a question.
The debate's timing two days before the straw poll raised
the stakes for several candidates, most notably Pawlenty, who
could be fighting for his political life in the nonbinding mock
election.
Pawlenty, who has been criticized for being too nice, was
more aggressive than he has been on the campaign trail.
He threw a few soft jabs at Romney, who was left alone by
the other contenders. Pawlenty made a joke about Romney's
wealth and took the opportunity he declined in the last debate
to criticize Romney for the healthcare plan he backed while
governor of Massachusetts.
That plan has drawn criticism from conservatives as a
precursor to Obama's healthcare overhaul, but Romney said there
were important differences and "we put together a plan that was
right for Massachusetts."
"It's bad law," Romney said of Obama's healthcare plan.
"It's bad constitutional law, it's bad medicine."
JOB CREATION
The candidates all welcomed Perry to the race but had
little to say about his candidacy. A staunch social and
religious conservative, Perry has a strong job creation record
that could cut into Romney's support among the party's
pro-business wing.
The debate was the debut on the national stage of former
Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, who defended his time as U.S.
ambassador to China under Obama. "I'm proud of my service to
the country," he said.
Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich
condemned some of the questions from the moderators, accusing
them of asking "Mickey Mouse" and "gotcha" questions.
All of the contenders battered Obama after last week's
downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and days of wild mood
swings on Wall Street. "We have, unfortunately, as a leader of
this country a man who is out of his depth," Romney said.
Businessman Herman Cain and U.S. Representative Ron Paul
also participated in the debate.
Romney warmed up for the debate during a morning visit to
the Iowa state fair in Des Moines, where he had a heated
exchange with hecklers who pressed him on what he would do to
strengthen the Social Security retirement system.
They shouted and chanted "Wall Street greed" as he tried to
answer. "If you don't like my answer, you can vote for someone
else," Romney said. "I'm not going to raise taxes, that's my
answer." He rejected a shouted suggestion that corporations
should face higher taxes.
"Corporations are people, my friend," said Romney, the
former head of a private equity fund. "Everything corporations
earn ultimately goes to people. Where do you think it goes?"
